John Lennon Wall
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
Fall light through the trees at the Lennon WallI didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant something to be at a place where people imagined their future and hopefully many experienced it with the fall of communism.
over 5 years ago
Lennon Wall
almost 4 years ago
Lennon Wall
Once a divisive site in Prague (the government in the 1980s were not fans!) the wall is now a celebrated piece of Prague culture. The wall was a site where the disenchanted youth posted their messages of frustration. After John Lennon’s death they were complimented with lyrics from the Beatles songs. It is a site that continues to change with each new installation – with new colors bringing a new lease of life. The wall faced it’s biggest challenge in November 2014 when on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution a group of art students painted the entire wall white leaving only the words ‘Wall is Over’. Thankfully the wall has been restored to its colorful and liberated self – and the wording of the mural changed to ‘War is Over.’ Take the time to search out the wall, its located in the cobbled street at the base of the castle known as Grand Priory Square in Mala Strana – which can be tricky to find without googlemaps – but it is so worth it when you do!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Become a part of Prague's street art scene--Sign your name to the Lennon Wall
Somewhat off the beaten path at Grand Priory Square, The John Lennon Wall is street art worth going out of your way for. The Wall is owned by the Knights of Malta and has been covered in John Lennon and Beatles-inspired graffiti since the 1980s. Once a cause for conflict between young people and Husak's communist regime, the wall is constantly changing.
Bring your own paint or permanent marker and become a part of Prague, however temporarily (the wall is painted over regularly).
almost 7 years ago
John Lennon Wall-Prague
I'm ordinarily a harsh critic of the plague of graffiti, which is found in most urban areas. But I draw a distinction when considering the John Lennon Wall in the Mala Strana District of Prague. After Lennon was killed a wall of the Anglo-American School served as a makeshift memorial. Officials painted over the tributes, but the graffiti always returned, and, over time, began to symbolize even more to the Czech people, who were still under the yoke of Soviets. The wall is always changing, as I saw last December. I had seen it 4 years earlier, and the current version was vastly different, while still maintaining the bright pastels and carefully drawn designs and messages. The picture of the heart was the centerpiece, and quite poignant. If you get to Prague, just walk across the Charles Bridge and turn left at the first street. You'll come to the school. Follow the wall around the corner to see this unique memorial.
almost 7 years ago
Lennon Wall in Prague
Since the 1980s the Lennon wall has been covered in John Lennon-inspired graffiti and Beatles lyrics. It is continuously undergoing change. Definitely visit the wall and add your own design to it.
almost 7 years ago
Give Peace a Chance
Tourist trap or not, Lennon wall is a must see for those wandering about Prague. Most of the artistic merit of the wall has been lost from layers of freshly laid graffiti (if you come prepared you can leave your own mark), however the spirit behind the anti communist driven peace monument withstands it all. Those lucky enough to experience the wall in the midst of an impromptu jam session are sure to understand the staying power of this heartfelt tribute to the late icon.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Speaking Words of Wisdom at the John Lennon Wall
Layers and layers of graffiti – in the form of beloved Beatles’ lyrics, signatures of visitors, and paintings of John Lennon’s profile – cover a non-descript wall that has paid tribute to the late icon since his death in 1980. After John Lennon’s murder, this namesake wall stood as a call toward pacifism at a time of political unrest, and it was repeatedly painted over in an attempt to silence those responsible. But, the graffiti continued to appear, and is now a permanent, variegated display of artwork.
Take a few strides from the Charles Bridge to this tucked away street with a pen or paint in hand. Once you’ve signed the wall, spend some time admiring the other messages from around the world.
almost 7 years ago
Tribute to the Great
Wonder what it will look like next time I'm there?
almost 7 years ago
The Wall
During the Communist era, Czech dissidents spray-painted portraits of John Lennon, Beatles lyrics, and political grievances on this wall. Since then, locals have continued to add to it.
As a lover of street art, this was at the top of my list when I arrived in Prague. Thanks to city's winding streets, it was difficult to find. When I was about to give up, I overheard a tour guide describing the wall, so I pretended to be in their group. She took us right to it.
almost 7 years ago
John Lennon Wall, Prague
Years of artistic expression in the form of brightly colored graffiti, comprise the layers of paint you find upon making a stop at (John) Lennon Wall, mentioned in every Prague city guidebook. Messages and images have been left in a mad, overlapping display of various global opinions.
This was a favorite. Hope it's still visible.
