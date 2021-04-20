HomeTravel GuidesCzechiaPrague

Mandarin Oriental, Prague

Nebovidská 459/1, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
http://www.mandarinoriental.com/prague/
Mandarin Oriental

Vaulted ceilings and arched hallways retain the medieval character of the 14th-century monastery that originally stood here in the Malá Strana district. The hotel also houses Essensia restaurant.

Doubles from $350, Nebovidská 459/1, Malá Strana, 420/2-33-088- 888.

This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
By David Farley

David Farley
Fri Jul 18 03:41:24 EDT 2014

Where to Stay—and Eat—in Prague

