Mandarin Oriental, Prague

Mandarin Oriental
Vaulted ceilings and arched hallways retain the medieval character of the 14th-century monastery that originally stood here in the Malá Strana district. The hotel also houses Essensia restaurant.
Doubles from $350, Nebovidská 459/1, Malá Strana, 420/2-33-088- 888.
This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
Where to Stay—and Eat—in Prague
