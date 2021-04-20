Aria Hotel Prague

Music-Themed Hotel in Central Prague

Hotel Aria is a great option if you seek a uniquely-themed, centrally-located hotel that welcomes you as its guest. The hotel is centrally located on a quiet street between the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle, allowing you to walk all over the city without any problems. The rooms are comfortable with thick towels, plush beds, strong showers, and free wifi. Hotel Aria is a music-themed hotel. In addition to the music decor throughout the hotel, there is a free music library and a music "concierge". You can browse all types of music and take CDs back to the rooms, which feature hi-end music systems. There is a also beautiful rooftop deck/restaurant with wonderful views over the surrounding neighborhood. The hotel staff was so incredibly nice - even though it was late and dinner service had ended, they let our family sit outside and enjoy some drinks, bringing blankets to protect us from the slightly chilly night air. Truly an enchanted evening in a special city! www.ariahotel.net