Aria Hotel Prague
Tržiště 9, 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
| +420 225 334 111
Aria Hotel PraguePrague’s centuries-old connection to music survived occupation by both the Germans and the Communists, so it’s fitting that those deep roots strike a chord at Aria Hotel Prague, where all of the rooms are named after famous composers or singers, from homegrown sons like Dvořák and Smetana to contemporary icons like the Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, and Elvis Presley. The hotel even has a music director who can point you to the city’s best performances, as well as assist with suggestions in the music library; guests borrow CDs or concert DVDs to watch in their rooms, which are all outfitted with hi-fi sound systems that include Marantz speakers, plus flat-screen TVs, Blue-Ray players, iPads, and Apple TVs. All 51 accommodations were given a head-to-toe makeover in early 2018, resulting in sumptuous rooms decorated in shades of soft peach, dusty rose, and sandy taupe, and combining a pleasing mix of antiques and modern furniture. During summer, the superb CODA restaurant commands stunning rooftop views, while the Winter Garden Atrium is cozy perfection in colder months with its piano recitals accompanying afternoon tea or wine.
Opera Hotels: Aria Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic
At the Aria Hotel, you’ll find a floor dedicated to opera, another to classical music, and others to jazz and contemporary. The hotel’s music director, Ivana Stehlikova, can advise you on cultural events in the city. The hotel is located near the State Opera House, the National Theater, and the Rudolfinum, home to the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. —Laurie Kahle
Music-Themed Hotel in Central Prague
Hotel Aria is a great option if you seek a uniquely-themed, centrally-located hotel that welcomes you as its guest. The hotel is centrally located on a quiet street between the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle, allowing you to walk all over the city without any problems. The rooms are comfortable with thick towels, plush beds, strong showers, and free wifi. Hotel Aria is a music-themed hotel. In addition to the music decor throughout the hotel, there is a free music library and a music "concierge". You can browse all types of music and take CDs back to the rooms, which feature hi-end music systems. There is a also beautiful rooftop deck/restaurant with wonderful views over the surrounding neighborhood. The hotel staff was so incredibly nice - even though it was late and dinner service had ended, they let our family sit outside and enjoy some drinks, bringing blankets to protect us from the slightly chilly night air. Truly an enchanted evening in a special city! www.ariahotel.net