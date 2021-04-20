Fort Point
Long Ave & Marine Dr, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
+1 415-504-2334
Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
A Different View of the Golden Gate BridgeThe Golden Gate Bridge is probably the most photographed site in California, but this vantage point never gets old. Explore the hollowed out fort, learn some history, and marvel at the view from the top floor.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Director’s San Francisco
Great film directors have long found inspiration in San Francisco. Visitors will enjoy spotting iconic buildings and views. Hitchcock aficionados will recognize both Fort Point—at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge—and the Top of The Mark at the Mark Hopkins Hotel from Vertigo. Director Francis Ford Coppola is a San Francisco native, and owns Café Zoetrope in the beautiful flatiron Columbus Tower in North Beach. Fans of his movie The Conversation will be able to pick out Union Square and the Alcoa Building. Dashiell Hammett lived in San Francisco and set his novel, The Maltese Falcon, here. John Huston's film version has Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade racing all over the city.
almost 7 years ago
Awesome view of golden gate
If you want the best least crowded view of the Golden Gate, drive out near the old military base.....and hopefully the weather will be clear for a great picture like this!
almost 7 years ago
Perfect Weather in SF
visit the old military base for the best view of the golden gate!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Point Break
One of my favorite walks in all of California involves parking down near the Sports Basement in the Presidio and following the trail along the water, all the way down to where that famous scene in Hitcock's Vertigo happened: Fort Point.
Not only can you wander this special historical military building for free (and get some unbeatable perspectives to capture the Golden Gate Bridge above you), but you can search for Hooper's Hands while watching those brave surfers battle the rocks for a few waves.
If it's a chilly day on your way to Fort Point, I'd encourage you to swing by the Warming Hut for some hot chocolate to take along with you.
almost 7 years ago
History and view
Learn about the fort and its role during the WWII and experience the Golden Gate bridge from a different angle than most visitors.
almost 6 years ago