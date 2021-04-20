Point Break

One of my favorite walks in all of California involves parking down near the Sports Basement in the Presidio and following the trail along the water, all the way down to where that famous scene in Hitcock's Vertigo happened: Fort Point.



Not only can you wander this special historical military building for free (and get some unbeatable perspectives to capture the Golden Gate Bridge above you), but you can search for Hooper's Hands while watching those brave surfers battle the rocks for a few waves.



If it's a chilly day on your way to Fort Point, I'd encourage you to swing by the Warming Hut for some hot chocolate to take along with you.