A Full Day Away at the Denver Botanic Gardens

If you're anything like me, you're probably a little skeptical when it comes to visiting a botanic gardens—you've had just enough amazing experiences that encourage you to visit more, but a few true disappointments when you pay to see no more than two arrangements of plants that bloomed a month ago. The Denver Botanic Gardens is a success story. There is so much to see that your visit could last the entire day—and you will still have undiscovered corners to see another time. The gardens integrate meandering pathways with various gardens, water elements, and artwork. With something interesting to look at around nearly every corner, you will also find plenty of plants that are flowering to add a generous sprinkling of color to the greens. The Gardens also hosts a number of fascinating classes and activities including tea, painting, and photography among the flowers. There is a conservatory, cafe, and even a generous children's garden that offers a number of exploration and educational benefits for kids. I visited in July and was drawn to the Gardens for the Dale Chihuly exhibit that adds so much art, color, and intrigue to each garden. Chihuly's work is on display for the summer and autumn of 2014. Admission for adult (non-members) is $15.