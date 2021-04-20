D & E Ski & Snowboard Shop
45 Village Run Cir, Snowmass, CO 81654, USA
+1 970-923-2337
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
The Trendy Ski and Snowboard ShopIf you are a teenager or 20-something-year-old and a fan of the X Games, then this is the place to shop. D & E was originally named after its owners Derek and Eric. Once known only for sporting snowboard apparel and gear, they've since been bought by Aspen Skiing Company, and they now offer apparel for both skiers and snowboarders (but, to be honest, who can tell the difference any more?).
Not only do they sport the hottest snow apparel, but also have branched out to street clothes as well, so you can be a trendsetter on and off the slopes.