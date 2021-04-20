Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

D & E Ski & Snowboard Shop

45 Village Run Cir, Snowmass, CO 81654, USA
+1 970-923-2337
The Trendy Ski and Snowboard Shop Snowmass Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

The Trendy Ski and Snowboard Shop

If you are a teenager or 20-something-year-old and a fan of the X Games, then this is the place to shop. D & E was originally named after its owners Derek and Eric. Once known only for sporting snowboard apparel and gear, they've since been bought by Aspen Skiing Company, and they now offer apparel for both skiers and snowboarders (but, to be honest, who can tell the difference any more?).

Not only do they sport the hottest snow apparel, but also have branched out to street clothes as well, so you can be a trendsetter on and off the slopes.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points