These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the Dolomites

High in Italy’s northeast corner, the Dolomites have long been a favorite destination for Italians, Austrians, and Germans, who flock there to go skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer. Now, though, the UNESCO-protected mountain range is on the radar of more American travelers who appreciate this unique place, which combines the charms of Italy with the alpine landscapes you’d expect to find in Italy’s northern neighbors. Here, for example, you could eat fondue, pasta, and apple strudel in the same meal.

Over the past few years, several new high-end hotels and resorts have opened across the region, and the boom is only likely to ramp up ahead of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. For our latest installment of Hotels We Love, we’ve curated a list of superlative places to stay, ranging from contemporary spa retreats to grande dames transforming to serve a new generation of travelers. Read on for AFAR’s picks of the 10 best hotels in the Dolomites.

Adler Lodge Ritten

Accommodations at Adler Lodge Ritten Hannes Niederkofler/Adler Lodge Ritten

Location: Soprabolzano

Soprabolzano Why we love it: A modern alpine retreat with a plethora of activities

A modern alpine retreat with a plethora of activities Book now

The Adler Group has five resorts in South Tyrol (the area that encompasses the Dolomites), and the company is run by the seventh generation of the Sanoner family, who have deep roots in the area. Debuted in 2019, Adler Lodge Ritten is one of their more recent openings, and it’s located high above Bolzano, considered the gateway to the Dolomites. The town is reachable via cable car—and upon check-in, guests receive a RittenCard they can use for free rides on public transport.

The design was partially inspired by safari lodges, with standalone A-frame chalets spread out around the property. The interiors, with their private saunas, wood-burning stoves, and large terraces, feature a fresh, contemporary take on the wood-centric alpine style common in this region. The half-board room rate includes breakfast and dinner as well as spa access and a range of activities, including guided hiking or biking tours, sledding, snowshoeing, trekking with llamas, and wine tastings. From $599, half board for two people

Aman Rosa Alpina

Aman Rosa Alpina is set within the village of San Cassiano. Courtesy of Aman Rosa Alpina

Location: San Cassiano, Trentino-Alto Adige

San Cassiano, Trentino-Alto Adige Why we love it: A celebrated retreat will soon be part of the prestigious Aman Resorts portfolio

A celebrated retreat will soon be part of the prestigious Aman Resorts portfolio Book now

Under the third-generation ownership of Hugo Pizzini, Rosa Alpina has been a family-run hotel for 85 years and has evolved from a rustic chalet into the most coveted five-star retreat in the village of San Cassiano. Recently, Rosa Alpina joined forces with global luxury hotel group Aman Resorts, and it’s one of the most talked-about hotel projects in the region.

Closed until the 2024–25 winter season, Aman Rosa Alpina will soon reveal a complete renovation of all Rosa Alpina’s wood-and-stone guest rooms, with an upgrade to architectural details. The noted St. Hubertus restaurant will be replaced with more informal dining at the Wine Bar & Grill, in response to evolving guest preferences. Rates TBA

Anders Mountain Suites

The Anders Mountain Retreat in Italy faces the fir forests and mountains of the Dolomites. Photo by Tobias Kaser

Location: Bressanone, Trentino-Alto Adige

Bressanone, Trentino-Alto Adige Why we love it: A handsome minimalist retreat with ski-in, ski-out mountain access in the winter

A handsome minimalist retreat with ski-in, ski-out mountain access in the winter Book now

Owner Andrea Plattner grew up in the Plose and made the enormous massif his sole focus when he radically restyled his family’s hotel Anders Mountain Suites into a sumptuous seven-suite boutique. Sitting at more than 6,000 feet in elevation, Anders Suites is now a private enclave. Tyrolean architect Martin Gruber showcases a new version of minimalist mountain chic with a very contemporary cantilevered design of natural woods and concrete. (Imagine Frank Lloyd Wright and Richard Meier in the mountains).

Each of the seven suites is paneled in warm spruce wood, with private saunas and few embellishments so as not to distract from the panoramic windows that showcase uninterrupted views of the Dolomites. A key feature of the resort is its ski-in, ski-out access, which puts summertime guests in a prime location for exploring the mountains on foot, too. From $724

Mandarin Oriental Cristallo

Hotel Cristallo will soon be a Mandarin Oriental hotel. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Location: Cortina d’Ampezzo

Cortina d’Ampezzo Why we love it: The historic grande dame of the chicest town in the Dolomites

The historic grande dame of the chicest town in the Dolomites Book now

Stylish Cortina d’Ampezzo is known as the Queen of the Dolomites, and Cristallo is its undisputed grande dame. Built in 1901 in the art nouveau style, it hosted royalty and VIPs like Frank Sinatra, Saul Bellow, and Vladimir Nabokov, and the U.S. Olympic team used its skating rink to practice for the 1956 Olympics.

Formerly a member of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, the hotel is closed for renovations and will reopen as a Mandarin Oriental in 2025. When it does, it will have 83 guest rooms and suites—many with balconies—a variety of restaurants and bars, a spacious spa, and an indoor-outdoor swimming pool. Award-winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron is also creating a new extension for the property. Rates TBA

Eco Hotel Saltus

Accommodations at Eco Lodge Saltus Courtesy of Eco Lodge Saltus

Location: San Genesio, Trentino-Alto Adige

San Genesio, Trentino-Alto Adige Why we love it: An eco-conscious retreat with a wellness focus

An eco-conscious retreat with a wellness focus Book now

Hedwidge Mumelter and her daughters, Nadja and Claudia, are behind the family-run Eco Hotel Saltus, a 26-room hotel that opened in 2019. The three women crafted Saltus with an eco-conscious ethos that focuses on lifestyle and nature. Its location in San Genesio is on the Salten, Europe’s highest larch plateau, which takes the starring role in the Saltus experience.

This is a place that aspires to help you live better. Saltus has a robust program of activities focused on holistic living, healthy eating, and other practices that benefit the body and mind, including meditation, painting, cooking, and forest bathing. Architecturally, the hotel was designed to be a contemporary lodge that fades into the surrounding nature through simple lines, materials such as responsibly sourced local stone, lime clay, and larch wood, and soft colors that reflect the hues of the Dolomites. From $310

Forestis

A suite at Forestis in Italy’s Dolomites region Courtesty of Forestis

Location: Brixen (Bressanone)

Brixen (Bressanone) Why we love it: A sleek spa retreat deep in the forest

A sleek spa retreat deep in the forest Loyalty program: Invited (Small Luxury Hotels)

Invited (Small Luxury Hotels) Book now

Originally built as a tuberculosis sanatorium for the Habsburgs (back when this part of Italy was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire), Forestis got a new lease on life when it opened as a five-star spa resort in 2020. Three sleek, modern towers house the 62 suites, which feature floor-to-ceiling glass walls that frame views of the surrounding forest.

The main draw here is the 12,500-square-foot spa, with its four saunas, a steam bath, an ice cascade, and an indoor-outdoor pool made from Dolomite stone. Treatments incorporate local ingredients like oils made with spruce, larch, mountain pine, and stone pine. The restaurant serves “forest cuisine” showcasing ingredients foraged nearby or grown in the garden. The building is carbon neutral and runs on 100 percent renewable energy. Forestis also plants one tree for each guest who opts out of housekeeping; so far the hotel has planted more than 7,000 trees. From $794

Hotel de Len

A lounge area at the Hotel de Len Cosimo Rubino/Hotel de Len

Location: Cortina d’Ampezzo

Cortina d’Ampezzo Why we love it: A modern pine-clad bolthole from the team behind Borgo Egnazia in Puglia

A modern pine-clad bolthole from the team behind Borgo Egnazia in Puglia Book now

Run by Egnazia Ospitalità Italiana, the group behind the beloved Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, Hotel de Len is located in the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Dolomites’ most famous town. Occupying the historic Hotel Imperois, this boutique hotel represents the next generation of modern alpine accommodations.

There are 22 room types, but they all share the Swiss Optimal Living Society certification, awarded to rooms designed to reduce harmful environmental factors and ensure quality sleep. The best views can be found at the sixth-floor spa, equipped with a Finnish sauna, steam baths, an ice fountain, and an outdoor Jacuzzi. The restaurant offers all-day dining, while the speakeasy-style Bar de Len serves barrel-aged cocktails. From $532

Hotel La Perla

A guest room at Hotel La Perla Gustav Willeit/Hotel La Perla

Location: Corvara in Badia

Corvara in Badia Why we love it: A family-run ski chalet with a Michelin-starred restaurant and plenty of personality

A family-run ski chalet with a Michelin-starred restaurant and plenty of personality Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now



The family-run Hotel La Perla was founded by Annie and Ernesto Costa in 1957 and they still live on the third floor, though they handed over the reins to their three sons, who run the hotel with aplomb. At first glance, Hotel La Perla looks like a traditional alpine chalet, but take another look and you’ll discover all kinds of quirky touches, from the inventive cuisine at the Michelin-starred restaurant to the trippy wine cellar tour animated by kinetic installations and rock music.

The 51 guest rooms and suites exude rustic alpine style and have postcard-worthy mountain views. Most guests opt for half board to enjoy breakfast and dinner at one of the four restaurants after a day of skiing on the slopes or hiking in the mountains. (Complimentary guided hikes are available in the summer.) The spa and beer garden are ideal places to relax après-ski or post-hike. Sustainability measures include sourcing food locally and seasonally, minimizing food waste, recycling, and offering guests incentives like a free night of accommodation if they don’t use their cars during their stay. From $608, half board for two people

Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti

A Junior Suite at Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti Courtesy of Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti

Location: Pinzolo

Pinzolo Why we love it: A modern retreat with one of the largest spas in the Dolomites, and admirable sustainability efforts

A modern retreat with one of the largest spas in the Dolomites, and admirable sustainability efforts Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts) Book now

Located in the ski area of Madonna del Campiglio, the largest in Trentino, this member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ sustainability-focused Beyond Green collection opened in 2019 to much acclaim. The striking modern A-frame building shape of Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti recalls the mountain peaks, while the floor-to-ceiling glass walls frame sweeping views of the mountains and valleys.

The property’s 88 suites and 21 residences are done up in natural materials in shades of beige and brown. The spa is one of the largest in the region, with more than 53,000 square feet of facilities spread out over four floors. In fact, there are so many different areas and treatments to explore (a heated indoor-outdoor pool, a 24-hour gym, a magnesium-enriched whirlpool, saunas, phytotherapy, and aromatherapy) that you might be tempted to skip skiing entirely. The hotel has multiple sustainability certifications, including Green Globe and ClimaHotel. From $460

Miramonti Boutique Hotel

Miramonti Boutique Hotel sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet. Tiberio Sorvillo/Miramonti Boutique Hotel

Location: Merano, Trentino-Alto Adige

Merano, Trentino-Alto Adige Why we love it: Panoramic views of the Dolomites

Panoramic views of the Dolomites Loyalty Program: Invited (Small Luxury Hotels)

Invited (Small Luxury Hotels) Book now



Sitting at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet, the 44-room Miramonti Boutique Hotel is the passion project of owners Carmen and Klaus Alber, who transformed a staid retreat into one of the coolest getaways in the Italian Alps. Trading up from traditional Tyrolean rustic kitsch, Miramonti veers to Nordic minimalism with smooth lines, warm woods, and contemporary furniture. The focus is the view of the Merano Valley, with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the hotel, including in the rooms and the aptly named Panorama restaurant. Meanwhile, Miramonti’s infinity pool juts out into the clouds, and its spectacular onsen is an outdoor heated pool overlooking the mountains. If Miramonti looks familiar, that’s because it was the backdrop to 1977’s James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. The Albers pay homage to Bond every Sunday evening with a program of classic 007 films projected in the tea room. From $981 for two nights