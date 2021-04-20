Tosca Cafe
242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-986-9651
More info
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am
Fancier Chicharrones: Tosca's Fried Pig TailsSalty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Dine at San Francisco's Classic Tosca Cafe
If you’re in North Beach and in need of a drink, what better place is there to get it than the same watering hole that’s been frequented by the likes of Sean Penn to Christopher Hitchens, the members of Metallica to the Beats?
A neighborhood staple for nearly 100 years, Tosca Cafe just reopened for business last year after a period of renovation, turning the dive bar interior of decades past into an updated, classier grunge look—think red leather booths, backlit liquor bottles, and old jukeboxes.
Co-owned by restaurateur Ken Friedman and Chef April Bloomfield, Tosca is serving some of the best food you’ll find in the neighborhood, if not all of San Francisco. Go for the atmosphere and local lore, stay for the roast chicken.
Tosca Café is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 pm to 2 am. Reserve online.
almost 7 years ago
Tosca
The best juke box in town