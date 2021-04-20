Where are you going?
Tosca Cafe

242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-986-9651
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am

Fancier Chicharrones: Tosca's Fried Pig Tails

Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds.

For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" from the May 2015 issue.
By Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Dine at San Francisco's Classic Tosca Cafe

If you’re in North Beach and in need of a drink, what better place is there to get it than the same watering hole that’s been frequented by the likes of Sean Penn to Christopher Hitchens, the members of Metallica to the Beats?

A neighborhood staple for nearly 100 years, Tosca Cafe just reopened for business last year after a period of renovation, turning the dive bar interior of decades past into an updated, classier grunge look—think red leather booths, backlit liquor bottles, and old jukeboxes.

Co-owned by restaurateur Ken Friedman and Chef April Bloomfield, Tosca is serving some of the best food you’ll find in the neighborhood, if not all of San Francisco. Go for the atmosphere and local lore, stay for the roast chicken.

Tosca Café is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 pm to 2 am. Reserve online.

Danielle Zitoun
almost 7 years ago

Tosca

The best juke box in town

