If you’re in North Beach and in need of a drink, what better place is there to get it than the same watering hole that’s been frequented by the likes of Sean Penn to Christopher Hitchens, the members of Metallica to the Beats?A neighborhood staple for nearly 100 years, Tosca Cafe just reopened for business last year after a period of renovation, turning the dive bar interior of decades past into an updated, classier grunge look—think red leather booths, backlit liquor bottles, and old jukeboxes.Co-owned by restaurateur Ken Friedman and Chef April Bloomfield, Tosca is serving some of the best food you’ll find in the neighborhood, if not all of San Francisco . Go for the atmosphere and local lore, stay for the roast chicken.Tosca Café is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 pm to 2 am. Reserve online.