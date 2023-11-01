Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar

950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States
https://www.fairmont.com/san-francisco/dining/tonga-room-hurricane-bar/
+1 415-772-5278
The Tonga Room & Hurricane Room remains a kitschy yet fun institution in San Francisco’s bar scene. While they serve food, the main attraction here are the (strong) and flavorful tiki drinks and the fully immersive decor: tables surround an indoor “pond” complete with a boat, and every hour a fake rain storm pours rain and thunder down from the ceiling.

If you like rum, you won’t want to miss their iconic mai-tais.

By Jessie Beck

This 70-year-old Polynesian-inspired bar at the Fairmont Hotel is part Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean and part theme party with potent drinks. The bartenders mix rum cocktails of their own creation and showcase guest-star concoctions from local bars such as the famous margarita from Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, and the Punchbowl from Smuggler’s Cove. What really sets the Tonga Room apart, however, is the divine tiki-kitsch decor with thatched roofs and an hourly rain shower (thunder and lightning included) that sprinkles the central blue “lagoon,” the Fairmont’s former indoor pool. On weekend nights, a live band decked out in flowery shirts provides entertainment.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

