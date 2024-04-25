Michelin Reveals Its List of Top Hotels in the USA

Only 11 hotels in the United States were awarded Michelin’s highest distinction as part of the company’s newly announced hotel rating system.
The system is similar to Michelin’s restaurant guide but instead of stars, hotels are given “keys”: three denoting the top honor, or an “extraordinary stay”; two marking hotels that are deemed “exceptional”; and one key for those properties providing “a very special stay.”
In total, 124 U.S. properties received keys (33 were given two keys, and 80 were awarded one key) with another 826 included under the category: “Selected: A high-quality stay.”
The “extraordinary” three-key hotels in the U.S. were announced Wednesday at a press conference at the Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle in New York City. U.S. destinations considered for the new hotel guide are states that already have Michelin restaurant guides: California, New York, Georgia, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Florida, and Illinois.
The U.S. announcement comes after Michelin debuted its new rating systems for properties in France earlier this month, of which 187 total hotels were added (23 of them were awarded three keys), including properties such as Airelles Château de Versailles-Le Grand Contrôle and Four Seasons George V in Paris.
In total, Michelin will be rating some 5,000 hotels across 120 countries with Spain’s announcement slated for April 29, Italy’s on May 7, and Japan’s on July 4. Other destinations will follow during the year.
Price ranges and hotel styles run the gamut, but true to the Michelin way of ranking, set criteria for determining what establishments merit a coveted key are as follows: The hotel must be a destination unto itself; the hotel must contribute to the local experience; it must display excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and regularity of service, comfort, and maintenance are needed; the hotel must reflect the personality of the establishment and its unique character; and there needs to be consistency between the quality of the experience and the price paid.
The inspection team consists of international experts, some of whom scrutinize and rate both restaurants and hotels and others who focus on one of the two categories, confirmed a Michelin spokesperson.
The Michelin Guide hotels list is the culmination of four years of work and is meant to be “a clear, reliable indication for travelers,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide in an October announcement. “Just as the Michelin star distinguishes those restaurants that are at the peak of their art, the Michelin key recognizes the most exceptional hotels throughout the world. It is also an acknowledgment of the teamwork of committed enthusiastic hospitality professionals.”
The lack of regulation around hotel star ratings and what they translate to in a stay can make it difficult for travelers to know what to trust when it comes to a five-star hotel versus a four-star property and so on. Systems like Forbes Travel Guide and affiliations with hotel groups, such as the Leading Hotels of the World and the Set Collection, can offer some insight in an accommodation landscape where hotels can self-select their star ratings with no government regulation, as is true in the United States and in other destinations around the world. With no global system in place, it can be unclear what the star ratings that come up on Google and appear on hotel websites really mean.
Kaushik Vardharajan, Boston University’s real estate program director who previously spent 20 years consulting for hotels, says credible ratings systems—including now Michelin keys—are a good thing because “they recognize great establishments for excellence and inspire others to excel.” They enhance guests’ trust in the hospitality industry too, says Vardharajan.
Vardharajan, who sees Michelin’s hotel ratings as a natural extension of the brand, says its reputation around restaurant ratings gives its new key system credibility—“and a loyal following.”
Michelin’s three-key U.S. hotels
- The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection, California
- Post Ranch Inn, California
- SingleThread Inn, California
- Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection, California
- Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection, California
- Meadowood Napa Valley, California
- Canyon Ranch Woodside, California
- Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, New York
- The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, New York
- Aman New York, New York
- Casa Cipriani New York, New York
Michelin’s two-key U.S. hotels
- L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, California
- The Maybourne Beverly Hills, California
- The Peninsula Beverly Hills, California
- Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, California
- Bernardus Lodge & Spa, California
- The Stavrand, California
- Montage Healdsburg, California
- The Madrona, California
- Montage Laguna Beach, California
- Rosewood Miramar Beach, California
- Milliken Creek Inn & Spa, California
- Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero, California
- The Battery, California
- Cavallo Point Lodge, California
- Pendry West Hollywood, California
- Chateau Marmont, California
- North Block, California
- Bardessono, California
- Rosewood Washington, D.C.
- The Jefferson, Washington, D.C.
- Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, Florida
- The Setai Miami Beach, Florida
- Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Florida
- Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Florida
- Pendry Chicago, Illinois
- The Langham, Chicago, Illinois
- The Peninsula Chicago, Illinois
- The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York
- The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, New York
- The Mark Hotel, New York
- Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York, New York
- Nine Orchard, New York
- Pendry Manhattan West, New York
Michelin’s one-key U.S. hotels
- Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley, California
- Harbor House Inn, California
- Downtown LA Proper Hotel, California
- Soho Warehouse DTLA, California
- The Aster, California
- The Paramour Estate, California
- The Prospect Hollywood, California
- Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, California
- Pendry Newport Beach, California
- Dive Palm Springs, California
- Holiday House Palm Springs, California
- La Serena Villas, California
- Sparrows Lodge, California
- Rancho Caymus Inn, California
- 1 Hotel San Francisco, California
- Hotel Drisco, California
- Hotel San Luis Obispo, California
- San Luis Creek Lodge, California
- El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara, California
- Casa Del Mar, California
- Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, California
- Santa Monica Proper Hotel, California
- Shutters on the Beach, California
- The Georgian, California
- The Sea Ranch Lodge, California
- Chamberlain West Hollywood, California
- Hotel 850 SVB, California
- Palihouse West Hollywood, California
- Soho House Holloway, California
- Sunset Tower Hotel, California
- The Charlie, California
- Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, California
- The Little Nell, Colorado
- Mollie Aspen, Colorado
- Clayton Hotel & Members Club, Colorado
- Four Seasons Denver, Colorado
- The Crawford Hotel, Colorado
- Sonnenalp Hotel, Colorado
- Four Seasons Vail, Colorado
- Eaton DC, Washington, D.C.
- Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf, Washington, D.C.
- Riggs Washington DC, Washington, D.C.
- The Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, D.C.
- The Hay-Adams Hotel, Washington, D.C.
- Mandarin Oriental Miami, Florida
- Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove, Florida
- 1 Hotel South Beach, Florida
- Esmé Miami Beach, Florida
- Hotel Greystone – Adults Only, Florida
- The Betsy – South Beach, Florida
- Ette Hotel, Florida
- Lake Nona Wave Hotel, Florida
- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida
- Palihouse Hyde Park Village, Florida
- The Tampa Edition, Florida
- Stonehurst Place Atlanta, Georgia
- The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Georgia
- Hotel Clermont, Georgia
- Chicago Athletic Association, Illinois
- Nobu Hotel Chicago, Illinois
- The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Michigan Avenue Chicago, Illinois
- Viceroy Chicago, Illinois
- Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Illinois
- 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, New York
- Ace Hotel Brooklyn, New York
- Wythe Hotel, New York
- 1 Hotel Central Park, New York
- Baccarat Hotel & Residences, New York
- Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, New York
- Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, New York
- The Beekman – a Thompson Hotel, New York
- The Bowery Hotel, New York
- The Greenwich Hotel, New York
- The Hotel Chelsea, New York
- The Lowell, New York
- The Ludlow Hotel, New York
- The Mercer, New York
- The Peninsula New York, New York
- The Wall Street Hotel, New York
- Warren Street Hotel, New York