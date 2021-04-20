CMYK
| +91 20 4120 6529
Photo courtesy of CMYK
Trip on Books, Art, and Design at CMYKIf you are in love with the written word, art, or design, CMYK will seem like a slice of heaven. The apt name refers to the four inks used in color printing: cyan, magenta, yellow, and key black. The store, located at a leafy spot on Lane 5, is itself a tasteful splash of CMYK colors, and attracts your attention immediately.
This is a concept bookstore with a dedicated focus on art and design. They have a great set of art, photography, travel, illustration, architecture, and culinary books in addition to a substantial range of fiction titles and children’s books. There are some stylish accessories like journals, prints, and stationery as well.
CMYK also doubles as a promoter of the arts. It encourages and hosts artists and art related events within the store—screenings, workshops, book readings, talks, and more.