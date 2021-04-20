Antique and Souvenir Shops Lane Number 3

Rummage for Antiques in Koregaon Park The streets and side streets of Koregaon Park have a wealth of antique and home décor stores of all sizes, and you can embark on your own personal treasure hunt.



There's no better place to pick up that Indian conversation piece you've always been craving. Rummage around until you find the perfect style statement: A serene Buddha for the living room? A vintage rocking horse? Or perhaps a pair of charming brass lamps?



As with all shopping in India, you’ll find a little bit of bargaining goes a long way. Before you make a commitment, check out the competition and compare prices. Even the worst hagglers can manage to find a deal, and good ones may well strike gold.



Well known vendors along the main road include Just Antiques, Shah Stores, and Ethos Designer Furniture and Artefacts.