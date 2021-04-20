Anokhi
G-2 & G-3, Arthavishva Lane 5, Koregaon Park, Suyojana Society, Kavadewadi, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 20 3048 1700
Mon - Sat 10:30am - 8pm
Dream in Block Prints and Paisley at Anokhi BoutiqueThink pastel and paisley, the perfect combination to outwit an India summer. Now pair this with soft and bright hand-woven fabrics. What you get is an exclusive Anokhi creation.
Anokhi is an attempt to revive dying Indian textile traditions and refashion them with a modern and sustainable twist. Each garment is created by a local artisan (often pursuing the family trade) in contemporary shapes and styles using traditional techniques like block printing, embroidery, patchwork, and beadwork.
When you’re in the store, it’s not hard to notice the star attraction: The very intricate and very Indian block print. Block printing is a simple technique wherein small wooden blocks engraved with delicate motifs on one end are used to transfer prints on to fabric. The patterned ends—usually carved into paisley, floral, or geometric designs—are dipped in natural dyes and stamped onto the fabric to create seamless designs.
Anokhi is the ideal place to stock up on Indian scarves, bohemian summer dresses and skirts, pretty tunics, soft cotton pants, traditional Indian kurtas and saris, and beautiful home furnishing.