Chokhi Dhani

Chokhi Dhani, Maharashtra 412207, India
Website
Watch a Puppet Show at Chokhi Dhani Pune India

Watch a Puppet Show at Chokhi Dhani

If the hustle and bustle of Pune gets too much, escape to a themed Rajasthani village for a few hours. Chokhi Dhani is a mock-up Rajasthani village that comes alive in the evening and transports its visitors to a simpler, more carefree place.

The village is set up like a village fair, with a crafts market, local artisans hawking their talents, and even camel rides. Authentic replicas of traditional Rajasthani dwellings double as venues for art and music. Your kids will love the traditional puppet shows and the magic. You can also try your hand at Indian fair games, have a henna tattoo, or consult with astrologers and fortune-telling parrots.

The entry ticket includes the option for a vegetarian Rajasthani meal.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

