Aga Khan Palace Samadhi Road

Learn About the Indian Freedom Movement at the Aga Khan Palace There is majesty in the sheer structure of the Aga Khan Palace—in its manicured gardens and in its Italian arches. The palace and gardens were commissioned by Sultan Aga Khan III in 1892 in an effort to boost the economy of the then famine-affected region.



The Aga Khan Palace is also closely linked to the Indian Freedom Movement. A number of prominent Indian leaders were imprisoned here through the period, including Mahatma Gandhi, 1942–1944, and his wife. She would later die here, and people still come to visit her memorial.



Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes are preserved here as well, and the palace is more commonly known as The Gandhi Memorial. There is a museum dedicated to him and to the freedom struggle. It contains a number of Gandhi's personal articles, including photographs, letters, clothes, and prayer beads.



Hoeppner/Flickr.