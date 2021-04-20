Osho Teerth Park
D. H. Dhunjibhoy Road, Between Lane Number 2 and 3, Koregaon Park Road, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Sun - Sat 6am - 9am, 3pm - 6pm
Take a Stroll in the ParkIn 1994 a nullah (the Indian equivalent of a wadi) of stagnant water was reclaimed, regenerated, and converted into one of the most beautiful Japanese Zen gardens in Pune. The five-hectare Osho Teerth Park, within the Osho commune grounds, gives the busy Koregaon Park area some much needed breathing space.
You’ll find perfectly manicured lawns and areas of lush foliage spread out around a small lake. Wooden bridges connect the different parts of the park, leading over small water cascades and past bamboo clusters.
Birds, colorful flowers, and the gentle sound of flowing water give the park an air of tranquillity, making it an oasis of calm in the middle of a chaotic city. Drop by for a stroll and some fresh air, find a corner to practice yoga or meditate, or simply curl up on a bench with a book.