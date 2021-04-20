Art in Koregaon Park no. E Off, White Flint Nest, Near Lane No. 05, N Main Rd, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India

Don Your Smock for an Art Walk Through Koregaon Park If splattering paint, caked palettes, and pungent wafts of turpentine make you giddy in a good way, head out for an art walk in Koregaon Park.



One of the most interesting studios is the Emblem Art Studio on Lane 5, which works with contemporary styles and dabbles in multiple disciplines.



But there are plenty of art galleries and exhibits around the area, and it's also worth checking out the Art Hut, Bliss Art Gallery, and the Pune Art Gallery.



Don't forget to admire the art that decorates the streets, like the fun and quirky Sugar Villa on the junction of North Main and Lane 5. You can't miss it—not with that retro Volkswagen Beetle on the roof.