Stone Water Grill

81/82, Pyramid Complex, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411036, India
Website
| +91 20 4103 0303
Showstopping Sundays in Pune

Right now Stone Water Grill is one of Pune's hottest fine-dining restaurants, though many visitors might find it a bit too international. The menu—while impressive and innovative—is not terribly Indian, including such dishes as gazpacho and duck.

The setting, however, is no doubt worth putting on a traveler's must-see list. Overlooking the Mutha River, booths are laid out between pools of water, and illuminated tables glow in the evenings. The inside decor is equally stylish, with black chandeliers and white sofas.

On Sunday nights, the Stone Water Grill is a lounge space, perfect for soaking up the ambiance with a cocktail (no reservation needed). The most unusual might be the Burst 52, a molecular take on the B-52 shot, with orbs of Baileys and Kahlua floating in Cointreau.

By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

