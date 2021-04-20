Where are you going?
Spas in Koregaon Park

103, 104, 1st Floor, Power Point Opposite Murphies Above Menchie’s Pingale Chowk, Lane 6, Ganga Fortune Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Website
| +91 99870 04004
Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 9pm

Set aside some time to indulge in a spot of pampering and preening. The lanes of Koregaon Park are home to a number of salons and day spas, many of which are adjacent to each other—so you can enjoy a set of salon treatments before stepping next door for a spa appointment.

A good spa to visit is Four Fountains, which offers a full suite of therapies for de-stressing, detox, and beauty. Treatments include aromatherapy, reflexology, Ayurvedic massage, and the intriguing coffee and cane sugar body polish.

By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

