Chemical Locha
Kapila Dairy Basement, Lane 5, N Main Rd, Suyojana Society, Kavadewadi, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 86570 77707
Shop for a Funky Reaction at Chemical LochaLocha is a hard word to translate. A literal English translation would be "a problem," but that misses the mark. You could think of it as a "mess," but that's not really it either. Locha is more along the lines of "something funky is in the works." And true to its name, Chemical Locha is all kinds of funky—and a very colorful kind of funky at that.
This little store is set up right where N Main Road turns into Lane 5, and the bright green and purple logo is hard to miss if you are walking past. Duck in for all sorts of quirky, kitsch, and crazy swag.
Items on sale include:
A rib-tickling collection of t-shirts, including an Iron Man shirt with a turbaned laundrywala ironing a pile.
Kooky bar accessories—look out for those with an Indian twist, like the "Horn OK Please" coasters.
Bright stationery, including diaries, notebooks, and bookmarks you can plant (the bookmark is embedded with sunflower seeds; the idea is to read, sow, and reap).
A set of funny mugs, key chains, and games.
If you’re looking for offbeat souvenirs, this is definitely your place.