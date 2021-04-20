Where are you going?
Crystal Point

A Lane
| +91 95183 05582
Find Jewelry for Every Occasion Pune India

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Find Jewelry for Every Occasion

If you are a jewelry junkie, you are in the right place. No matter your budget, chances are you’ll find just what you are looking for.

Try Crystal Point in the Zeenat Cooperative Housing Society off Lane A. As well as all sorts of necklaces and silver jewelry, they have precious and semi-precious stones, including healing crystals.

Other good options include Indian Jewelry Shop, Good Luck, and Art and Kraft.

For the hard core shopper, there are a number of jewelry boutiques here as well. You can pick up ready-made gold and diamond pieces or commission customized designs.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

