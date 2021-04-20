Autowale Pune, Maharashtra, India

Dial a Ride, Indian-Style Getting a ride in Pune can be a challenge. Traffic is thick, drivers are aggressive, and roads are always hectic. The auto-rickshaw is one of the most common means of transit, less expensive than a taxi but more comfortable than a bus. While the government mandates a set fare for auto-rickshaws, you might be charged a higher rate for late nights, extra-long or short distances, or just because the driver feels like it.



Autowale is an Indian version of Uber. You can use it to order an auto-rickshaw by text. Providing your pick-up and drop-off points, you can avoid drivers who charge a marked up fare (or refuse to use the meter) and ensure you get where you want to go.



Book at least an hour in advance; rates follow the meter, plus a convenience fee of a little more than a quarter. You can also book them for a block of time, from 4–10 hours.







