Pune Tribal Museum
28, Queen's Garden, Near Old Circuit House, Band Garden Road, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Explore Maharashtra's Tribal CultureThe walls are adorned with colorful masks and wall murals. The displays include rustic kitchen utensils and chunky hand-crafted jewelry. A trip to the Pune Tribal Museum opens up a window into the vibrant cultures of the tribes that live in the state of Maharashtra.
This isn't the biggest museum in Pune (the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum has a huge collection of artifacts from the region), but each tribe—such as the Warli, Bhil, Gond, Koli, and Kolam, to name but a few—represents a unique cultural and socio-economic heritage, and that is what makes the Tribal Museum such an interesting visit.