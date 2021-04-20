Where are you going?
Pune Tribal Museum

28, Queen's Garden, Near Old Circuit House, Band Garden Road, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Website
Explore Maharashtra's Tribal Culture Pune India

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

Explore Maharashtra's Tribal Culture

The walls are adorned with colorful masks and wall murals. The displays include rustic kitchen utensils and chunky hand-crafted jewelry. A trip to the Pune Tribal Museum opens up a window into the vibrant cultures of the tribes that live in the state of Maharashtra.

This isn't the biggest museum in Pune (the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum has a huge collection of artifacts from the region), but each tribe—such as the Warli, Bhil, Gond, Koli, and Kolam, to name but a few—represents a unique cultural and socio-economic heritage, and that is what makes the Tribal Museum such an interesting visit.

By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

