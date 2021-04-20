Where are you going?
Circa Gallery

Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 788 4805
More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 1pm

Circa Gallery

In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and high-end shops. It’s here that you’ll find Circa Gallery, an architectural masterpiece designed by Pierre Swanepol of studioMAS. Elliptical in shape, the building features an indoor ramp that leads visitors around the perimeter of the gallery—much like at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Outside, 400 vertical aluminum bars cover the exterior of the building, allowing daylight to stream into the gallery. After taking in the contemporary art and photography on display at Circa, use the walkway to enter the attached Everard Read Gallery, located across Keyes Avenue. The sister to Circa, it’s the oldest commercial art gallery in South Africa.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Contemporary Art in a Contemporary Building

Next door to (and associated with) the Everard Read Gallery (probably the oldest in Joburg) is this beautiful gallery. You definitely want to stop by to check out the art and the architecture. If you are lucky, you might even get to meet Mark Read, who is as nice, bright and committed to his field and his country as you will find.
