Shokay Knits
Changshou Road, Putuo, Shanghai, China
Photo courtesy of Shokay
Luxurious KnitsFor something beautiful, unique and quintessentially Chinese, you'll want to pick up a yak-wool knit from Shokay. This incredible social enterprise works with yak farmers in Western China to teach them how to harvest the finest down from their yaks. From here the wool is sent to a group of trained spinners who work their magic, turning the down into the most luxurious, soft yarn. Further transformed into elegant wraps, scarves, jewelry, hats, mittens, throws and pillows, Shokay's collection offers perfect locally-made, ethically-sourced, beautiful gifts to take home.
Store Location:
InShop, 1605 West Nanjing Road (Just above JingAn Temple Metro Station, Line 7/Gate 10). Tucked back on aisle "D", you'll find Shokay's pieces in an open space boasting a collection of Shanghai-based designers and labels.
And for a true adventure, SHOKAY has transformed its knitting cooperative on Chongming Island into an open textiles workshop. Just over an hour away from Shanghai, the creative space welcomes visitors to spend the afternoon relaxing, joining in knitting classes, or custom ordering hand knit pieces from yak down. For more information, visit their website.