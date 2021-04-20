Café Procope
Dining in rich historyThere are two entrances to this historical restaurant. The main entrance on the rue de l’Ancienne-Comedie and a “back” entrance that is part of a lovely passage called Le Passage de Cour de Commerce Saint-Andre. There are many passages still remaining in Paris [note, I am going to do a separate post on some of the ones we visited and will link to it when I do]. They are covered shopping areas that allowed the wealthy to shop unencumbered by the elements.
Architecturally they are fantastic to visit and photograph, some have endured better than others.
This passage was opened in 1735, and was built on part of the old wall of Paris, around the time of the King of France, Phlippe Auguste. This wall made up the limit of Paris during the Middle Ages! The entrance to this passage is at 128 Blvd St. Germain.
No matter what door you enter, Le Procope is a great restaurant to experience a traditional (and yes, heavy) French meal. The menu has all the classics: coq au vin (chicken in wine sauce), entrecot (steak), magret de canard (duck breast); beouf tartare, as well as several fish selections. The starters are equally traditional with terrines, salades and escargot (snail), among others.
Le Procope
Established in 1686 and still going strong, Le Procope is known for its classic dishes—the coq au vin takes three days to prepare. Among its artifacts: Voltaire’s desk and Bonaparte’s hat—the latter left as a pledge for an unpaid tab. Book well in advance, and follow your meal with a stroll around St. Germain.