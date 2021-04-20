Café Du Monde

The official state doughnut of Louisiana

There is something so pleasing about the whole experience at Café DuMonde. The brass band street music, the striped awning with golden lights, the old-timey feel of a place drenched in culture and history. They NEVER CLOSE, yep they're open 24 hours, 7 days a week, only closing their doors on Christmas day. Oh yeah and these tasty little dream pillows called beignets. Little hot puffy French donuts that are quite a treat with your coffee that's half chicory root, or a cafe au lait. The beignet pronounced (ben YAY) were brought to Louisiana in the 18th century by French colonists and later became a large part of the Creole cooking. Also in Creole cooking, they are made in different variations, savory, or stuffed with plantains, or meats, vegetables, or fruits. That sounds delicious and the reason why I bought a box of the mix. I am attempting to make a savory version, maybe with some collard greens, or a market fresh fruit reduction. However nothing beats enjoying the warm New Orleans night breeze, a cafe au lait, beignets and of course good conversation at Café DuMonde.