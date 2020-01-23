Loews New Orleans Hotel
300 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
| +1 504-595-3300
Photo courtesy of Loews New Orleans Hotel
Loews New Orleans HotelFirst opened in 2004 in a former office building in the Central Business District, the Loews New Orleans Hotel completed a $4 million renovation in November 2014. The new look is modern, but with a nod to the Big Easy: rooms and suites (which, by the way, are among the most spacious in town) are done up in soothing blues and grays, and feature local photography on the walls, and the carpets have a wrought-iron fence motif. Large picture windows afford vistas of the city or the Mississippi River.
Run by the legendary Brennan family and named after the vivacious Adelaide Brennan, the hotel restaurant also got a makeover—think canary-yellow seats, teal tufted banquettes, and Andy Warhol–esque pop art of its namesake.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Rooms with a View
Despite its location in a former office building in the CBD, this 285-room hotel has more personality than you might expect: the marble, polished wood, and stained glass-clad lobby is just the right balance of modern and grand, while local photography livens up neutral-hued rooms. The rooms are also among the most spacious in town with large windows that afford views of the city or the Mississippi River. Café Adelaide, part of the Commander's family of restaurants, serves a decadent take on the already sinful po' boy with blue crab, brie, and smoky eggplant, and it's worth stopping by the Swizzle Stick Bar for the signature cocktail, a combination of amber rum, Peychaud's bitters, lime, and soda.
