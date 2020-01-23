Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Loews New Orleans Hotel

300 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
| +1 504-595-3300
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Holiday Hotel Deals New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Holiday Hotel Deals New Orleans Louisiana United States
Check Availability >

Loews New Orleans Hotel

First opened in 2004 in a former office building in the Central Business District, the Loews New Orleans Hotel completed a $4 million renovation in November 2014. The new look is modern, but with a nod to the Big Easy: rooms and suites (which, by the way, are among the most spacious in town) are done up in soothing blues and grays, and feature local photography on the walls, and the carpets have a wrought-iron fence motif. Large picture windows afford vistas of the city or the Mississippi River.

Run by the legendary Brennan family and named after the vivacious Adelaide Brennan, the hotel restaurant also got a makeover—think canary-yellow seats, teal tufted banquettes, and Andy Warhol–esque pop art of its namesake.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Geraldine Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Rooms with a View

Despite its location in a former office building in the CBD, this 285-room hotel has more personality than you might expect: the marble, polished wood, and stained glass-clad lobby is just the right balance of modern and grand, while local photography livens up neutral-hued rooms. The rooms are also among the most spacious in town with large windows that afford views of the city or the Mississippi River. Café Adelaide, part of the Commander's family of restaurants, serves a decadent take on the already sinful po' boy with blue crab, brie, and smoky eggplant, and it's worth stopping by the Swizzle Stick Bar for the signature cocktail, a combination of amber rum, Peychaud's bitters, lime, and soda.
Geraldine Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Holiday Hotel Deals

Christmas New Orleans–style means discounted rates at more than 50 hotels, including some of our favorites: the Ritz-Carlton, the Hotel Modern, the Roosevelt, the Windsor Court, and Loews (pictured).

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020