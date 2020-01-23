Loews New Orleans Hotel

Rooms with a View

Despite its location in a former office building in the CBD, this 285-room hotel has more personality than you might expect: the marble, polished wood, and stained glass-clad lobby is just the right balance of modern and grand, while local photography livens up neutral-hued rooms. The rooms are also among the most spacious in town with large windows that afford views of the city or the Mississippi River. Café Adelaide, part of the Commander's family of restaurants, serves a decadent take on the already sinful po' boy with blue crab, brie, and smoky eggplant, and it's worth stopping by the Swizzle Stick Bar for the signature cocktail, a combination of amber rum, Peychaud's bitters, lime, and soda.