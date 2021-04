As I arrived I heard a horn commotion and saw a large crowd gathering on a corner. I pushed my way through to see about eight guys with horns jamming away while others danced in the streets. Now this was New Orleans . I went on to all of the bars on Frenchmen Street over the course of two nights and was in love with the vibe. The music was great, dancing was allowed (which many places on Bourbon St. don’t allow), and the drinks were about $2 cheaper than Bourbon St. There was a big swing dancing festival in town recently so I was able to watch some great dancing too! This is where (more) locals go to hang out and listen to music – yet I’m sure as the popularity grows, the locals will find other spots to do their thing. But until then – this is a must if you love music and dancing. See for yourself in this short video I made of my night out: http://youtu.be/6jx_0gGPFL0