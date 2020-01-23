Luxurious Decadence in a City of Decadence

Located close enough to the French Quarter to enjoy its charms in a few minutes' walk -- and far enough to escape its touristy bustle! -- the Windsor Court Hotel intoxicates you with luxury from the moment you step into the lobby. The gilded space, accented by a lively bar at one end, immerses you in elegance and sets the stage for your stay in this hotel mostly made up of suites. Devoted foodies will love taking a meal at the four-star, four-diamond Grill Room, or enjoying a cocktail from the outstanding drinks program at the lobby-level bar or the Polo Club Lounge. Traditional high tea can be had in grand fashion at Le Salon, and a full-service spa offers relaxating therapies and treatments galore. Visitors on business can take advantage not only of free wifi, but an office space open 24 hours a day. One of my favorite perks of the property is all the transportation options easily picked up right outside the front door. (Try the pedicab for a bit of adventure!)