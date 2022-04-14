Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sucré

3025 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Website
| +1 504-520-8311
Sucré New Orleans Louisiana United States
Enjoy artful treats at a sweet boutique New Orleans Louisiana United States
Sucré New Orleans Louisiana United States
Enjoy artful treats at a sweet boutique New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm

Sucré

Sucré opened a couple of years after Katrina swept through a bustling stretch of Magazine Street not far from the Garden District. It quickly established itself as the city’s premier destination for chocolates, macarons, gelato, and, well… basically anything with sugar. The original shop is bright and modern rather than cluttered and fussy, and the intricately decorated confections are neatly housed in chilled cases, like jewels in a vitrine. But there’s nothing precious about the tastes here—it’s all big, bold flavors. If you're here around Mardi Gras season, ask about the seasonal king cake, all lustrous and gilded. Sucré also recently opened a French Quarter outpost with an upstairs tearoom.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sue Manuel
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Enjoy artful treats at a sweet boutique

The Sucré boutique that I know and love is on Magazine Street in the Garden District. I can still remember the first time I wandered into that adorable shop with its glass cases full of pastel hued macarons and artfully displayed pastries, chocolates and gelato. It was love at first sight! And it remains one of my favorite places in New Orleans, or anywhere for that matter. Sucré has opened another boutique on Conti Street in the French Quarter, with a restaurant upstairs named Salon that serves cocktails, lunch, brunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Whether you try the pastries, chocolates, or menu items at the new restaurant, you will not be disappointed by executive chef Tariq Hanna’s creations.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown