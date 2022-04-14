Sucré
3025 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
| +1 504-520-8311
Photo by Kaela Rodehorst
Sun - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm
SucréSucré opened a couple of years after Katrina swept through a bustling stretch of Magazine Street not far from the Garden District. It quickly established itself as the city’s premier destination for chocolates, macarons, gelato, and, well… basically anything with sugar. The original shop is bright and modern rather than cluttered and fussy, and the intricately decorated confections are neatly housed in chilled cases, like jewels in a vitrine. But there’s nothing precious about the tastes here—it’s all big, bold flavors. If you're here around Mardi Gras season, ask about the seasonal king cake, all lustrous and gilded. Sucré also recently opened a French Quarter outpost with an upstairs tearoom.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Enjoy artful treats at a sweet boutique
The Sucré boutique that I know and love is on Magazine Street in the Garden District. I can still remember the first time I wandered into that adorable shop with its glass cases full of pastel hued macarons and artfully displayed pastries, chocolates and gelato. It was love at first sight! And it remains one of my favorite places in New Orleans, or anywhere for that matter. Sucré has opened another boutique on Conti Street in the French Quarter, with a restaurant upstairs named Salon that serves cocktails, lunch, brunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Whether you try the pastries, chocolates, or menu items at the new restaurant, you will not be disappointed by executive chef Tariq Hanna’s creations.