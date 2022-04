The Sucré boutique that I know and love is on Magazine Street in the Garden District. I can still remember the first time I wandered into that adorable shop with its glass cases full of pastel hued macarons and artfully displayed pastries, chocolates and gelato. It was love at first sight! And it remains one of my favorite places in New Orleans , or anywhere for that matter. Sucré has opened another boutique on Conti Street in the French Quarter, with a restaurant upstairs named Salon that serves cocktails, lunch, brunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Whether you try the pastries, chocolates, or menu items at the new restaurant, you will not be disappointed by executive chef Tariq Hanna’s creations.