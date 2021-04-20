Bourbon Street
Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA, USA
Photo courtesy of NOCVB, Photo by Zack Smith
Bourbon StreetSome find this narrow, neon-lit French Quarter street appealing, others appalling. But it’s worth a stroll either way. It’s as if all the sins of mankind and then some were rounded up and corralled here—tawdry strip shows, cheap and potent drinks, the coveting of neighbors' wives, petty larceny, big-ass beers, bad cover bands, and so on. (Bad cover bands were not technically mentioned in the Old Testament, but to many they’re the street’s most shameful sin.) The heart of the party zone stretches eight blocks from Iberville Street to St. Philip Street, with the thickest concentration of bars on the Iberville end. New Orleans allows alcoholic drinks outside, as long as they’re in plastic cups, or "go-cups"—meaning you can roam the length of Bourbon Street with your beer or hurricane in hand.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Wandering Bourbon Street
A stroll down Bourbon Street is a quintessential New Orleans experience. While you probably won't find many locals wandering the area for nightlife, you can't visit New Orleans without at least taking a stroll down the iconic street. The later it gets, the more debauchery you can expect (beads don't just get thrown during Mardi Gras). You'll see everything from lady boys spanking tourists to toddlers break dancing to the Green Man dancing in the streets.