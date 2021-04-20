Where are you going?
New Orleans Museum of Art

1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
+1 504-658-4100
New Orleans Museum of Art

This is the oldest and grandest art institute in a city that’s long captivated artists. The Neoclassical building sits amid the greenery of massive City Park (conveniently at the end of the Canal Streetcar Line). It’s an especially good destination for admirers of Edgar Degas, who spent an extended vacation in New Orleans visiting relatives in 1872; a number of his works are displayed here. Just outside the museum is the beautifully landscaped and well-curated five-acre Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, which perfectly melds the old and new. Some 60 sculptures are arrayed amid reflecting lagoons and 200-year-old live oaks.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert

Kelley Troia
almost 7 years ago

The Besthoff Sculpture Garden at NOMA in City Park

A visit to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden on a pleasant spring or fall day can result in hours spent casually taking in pure artistic beauty surrounded by Mother Nature. As a matter of fact, if you're lucky, you'll find yourself doing yoga, seeing a play, or watching a movie in this very setting. The Sculpture Garden is also one of our favorite outdoor spots to host private events for our clients.
New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation
almost 4 years ago

Spend the Day at NOMA

Regally holding court in City Park, the ornate New Orleans Museum of Art (est. 1911) resembles a majestic Greek temple with its robust pillars, marble terrace, and detailed cornices. Originally called the Isaac Delgado Museum of Art, NOMA has expanded from nine initial artworks in its humble beginning to 40,000 today, including pieces by Renoir, Picasso, and Georgia O’Keefe, as well as a collection of modern and contemporary works by emerging artists from the American South. Don’t forget to walk through their impressive—and shady—Besthoff Sculpture Garden, a five-acre garden and trail lined with 64 sculptures, including famous modernist sculptor Robert Indiana's “Love” typographic installation.

