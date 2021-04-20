New Orleans Museum of Art

The Besthoff Sculpture Garden at NOMA in City Park

A visit to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden on a pleasant spring or fall day can result in hours spent casually taking in pure artistic beauty surrounded by Mother Nature. As a matter of fact, if you're lucky, you'll find yourself doing yoga, seeing a play, or watching a movie in this very setting. The Sculpture Garden is also one of our favorite outdoor spots to host private events for our clients.