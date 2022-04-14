Where are you going?
Revel Cafe & Bar

133 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
Website
Revel Cafe & Bar New Orleans Louisiana United States

Revel Cafe & Bar

Revel is easy to overlook—it’s on a busy stretch of Carrolton Avenue (just off the Canal Streetcar Line) amid a slew of other neighborhood restaurants. But it's the only one here helmed by Chris McMillian, among the nation’s most prominent bartender-historians. He knows the history and lore of New Orleans drinks better than anyone, and is pretty conversant with cocktails from, well, just about anywhere. The drinks list here is solid, but ask McMillian what he’s been enjoying whipping up lately, and order one of those. And come hungry—the kitchen, manned by his son-in-law, serves up great bistro fare.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert
