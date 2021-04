" ... I returned to New Orleans , and as soon as I smelled the air, I knew I was home. It was rich, almost sweet, like the scent of jasmine and roses around our old courtyard. I walked the streets, savoring that long lost perfume.” ― Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire. Whenever I return home from a visit to New Orleans, words fail me when trying to describe its intoxicating effect on my soul. New Orleans has so much more to offer visitors besides getting drunk on Bourbon Street. This is a lush, beautiful place that casts a spell on you with its vibrant history, culture, music and food that can't be found anywhere else. It is, as Anne Rice wrote, like the scent of jasmine, a powerful "perfume" that lingers in your senses long after you've left. To fully experience this heavenly beauty, visit the Garden District and Audubon Park and take in the abundant Spanish moss hanging from ageless towering trees, and aromatic tropical flowers growing with wild abandon. Walk or bike the trail around the park and stop at Bird Island to look for egrets and herons. Rest in the shade and breathe in the earthy, exotic perfume. Ahh, that's the New Orleans I love!