Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Verti Marte

1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Website
| +1 504-525-4767
Verti Marte New Orleans Louisiana United States

Verti Marte

Verti Marte is at heart a cramped, bare-bones deli. But any effort the owners have failed to expend on stocking the shelves or sprucing up the decor they’ve put into making excellent food. Head to the small counter in the back and make your request; while your sandwich is being assembled, forage for chips or soda. Verti Marte is known for its oversize po’boy sandwiches (shrimp, dressed, is among the more popular), along with muffulettas and tasty side dishes, like smothered cabbage and Brussels-sprout salad. Still hungry? Nobody has gone wrong by ordering the bread pudding and pecan pie.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown