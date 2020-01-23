Magnolia Hotel New Orleans 535 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

Royal Crescent Hotel This hotel is currently undergoing renovatons and will be fully rebranded as the Magnolia New Orleans by late 2019.



Built in 1863, the Royal Crescent Hotel is classic in decor—especially in the marbled lobby with its antique furnishings and Renaissance murals—but with all the up-to-date amenities you’d expect: Rooms and suites have flat-screen televisions and Nespresso coffeemakers, and there’s a small but well-equipped gym on-site and a rooftop sundeck with a Jacuzzi.