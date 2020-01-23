Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Magnolia Hotel New Orleans

535 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
| +1 504-527-0006
Royal Crescent Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Royal Crescent Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Royal Crescent Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Royal Crescent Hotel New Orleans Louisiana United States
Check Availability >

Royal Crescent Hotel

This hotel is currently undergoing renovatons and will be fully rebranded as the Magnolia New Orleans by late 2019. 

Built in 1863, the Royal Crescent Hotel is classic in decor—especially in the marbled lobby with its antique furnishings and Renaissance murals—but with all the up-to-date amenities you’d expect: Rooms and suites have flat-screen televisions and Nespresso coffeemakers, and there’s a small but well-equipped gym on-site and a rooftop sundeck with a Jacuzzi.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020