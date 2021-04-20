Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Boulevard Vincent Auriol

Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris, France
Website
Street Art in the 13th Arrondissement, Paris Paris France

Street Art in the 13th Arrondissement, Paris

Paris is quite full with street artists and there are quite a few major locations where artists find an outlet to do their Art. One of them is the 13th Arrondissement, which is also known as the China Town area of Paris.

Artists such as C215, Seth and Shepard Fairy will be found in that area with a building size wall mural.
If you are in Paris and looking for some Street Art, there are quite a lot walking tours that offer an inside look and might take you to most of the locations
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points