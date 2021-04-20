Boulevard Vincent Auriol
Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris, France
Street Art in the 13th Arrondissement, ParisParis is quite full with street artists and there are quite a few major locations where artists find an outlet to do their Art. One of them is the 13th Arrondissement, which is also known as the China Town area of Paris.
Artists such as C215, Seth and Shepard Fairy will be found in that area with a building size wall mural.
If you are in Paris and looking for some Street Art, there are quite a lot walking tours that offer an inside look and might take you to most of the locations