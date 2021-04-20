Bio Marche
73 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Characters Come Alive at the MarchéWalk along under the covered carts and taken in the flavors and characters of the market... From the Frenchman generously spooning out samples of his foie gras to the Russian couple flashing lots and lots of Euros to the Muffin Man -- Michael Healy, a long-time American living in Paris who's known for his English muffins, but also makes a great canelé. The few small blocks of this market are full of colorful characters and a highlight of any trip I take to Paris.
DETAILS: Located on Boulevard Raspail, between Rue du Cherche-Midi and Rue de Rennes. Open Tuesdays and Fridays, 7:00 am to 2:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Metro: Rennes
