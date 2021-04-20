Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bio Marche

73 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Characters Come Alive at the Marché Paris France
Marche Biologique Raspail Paris France
Characters Come Alive at the Marché Paris France
Marche Biologique Raspail Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Characters Come Alive at the Marché

Walk along under the covered carts and taken in the flavors and characters of the market... From the Frenchman generously spooning out samples of his foie gras to the Russian couple flashing lots and lots of Euros to the Muffin Man -- Michael Healy, a long-time American living in Paris who's known for his English muffins, but also makes a great canelé. The few small blocks of this market are full of colorful characters and a highlight of any trip I take to Paris.

DETAILS: Located on Boulevard Raspail, between Rue du Cherche-Midi and Rue de Rennes. Open Tuesdays and Fridays, 7:00 am to 2:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Metro: Rennes
By Angela Petersen

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Marche Biologique Raspail

Organic Market

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points