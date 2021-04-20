Drink James Beard–Worthy Cocktails at Bar Agricole

If their New American–style brunch and dinner menus don’t tempt you to Bar Agricole, in SOMA, maybe their recent James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Bar Program will.



Cocktails run at $11 across the board, and head bartenders Thad Vogler and Eric Johnson make sure their creative concoctions are worth your money. Try a Sleepyhead (brandy, ginger, mint, lime, and sparkling water) or a Bellamy Scotch Sour (blended scotch, lemon, honey, bitters, and egg white).



Bar Agricole is open Tuesdays through Thursdays and on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m. It's also open for brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m.



