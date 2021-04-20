Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

501 On Main

501 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-645-0700
At the Center of Main Street Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

At the Center of Main Street

Right in the middle of Main Street, 501 On Main restaurant is a great place to sit back with some delicious food and drink and watch all of the action. Downstairs is a casual, almost sports bar kind of vibe, while upstairs is a bit more formal. I cannot get enough of the mushroom risotto, served in a hand-shaped potato nest, or the 14-hour braised pot roast. Lots of bar food, sandwiches, salads and soups make up the casual fare. They have the largest selection of sulfite-free wines in Utah, and the owners are just so nice you'll want to keep going back. (And you can afford to!)
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points