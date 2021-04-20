At the Center of Main Street
Right in the middle of Main Street, 501 On Main restaurant is a great place to sit back with some delicious food and drink and watch all of the action. Downstairs is a casual, almost sports bar kind of vibe, while upstairs is a bit more formal. I cannot get enough of the mushroom risotto, served in a hand-shaped potato nest, or the 14-hour braised pot roast. Lots of bar food, sandwiches, salads and soups make up the casual fare. They have the largest selection of sulfite-free wines in Utah, and the owners are just so nice you'll want to keep going back. (And you can afford to!)