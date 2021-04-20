48 Rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris
48 Rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris, France
a bit of China on a 'Peruvian place'...in ParisIn the 8th arrondissement of Paris, just down the street from the Parc Monceau, is this unexpected piece of...China? On a corner of the Place du Pérou, this 'pagoda' has been a landmark in this part of the French capital for decades.
Ching Tsai Loo, a Chinese art collector and dealer, transformed this 17th-c. building into a pseudo-Asian landmark in the 1920's. Paris is a world unto itself...