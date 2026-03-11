For locals and visitors alike, the annual bloom of Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms is a highly anticipated event. Not only does it mark the arrival of spring—after frigid, storm-filled winters—but it also creates a beautiful backdrop to some of the capital’s most famous landmarks.

Growing up in the Washington, D.C. area, I always looked forward to venturing downtown to see the springtime skyline or catch the art performances, craft sessions, or live music put on during the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

This year, the annual festival will happen from March 20–April 12, 2026, with peak bloom expected March 29–April 1. Whether you plan to join in on the festivities or simply enjoy the springtime blossoming trees that line the District’s iconic Tidal Basin, here’s how to see Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms in 2026.

When can you see cherry blossoms in D.C.?

Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms typically bloom in late March or early April. In 2025, peak bloom was March 28, although rising temperatures due to climate change are pushing the peak bloom date earlier. The National Park Service has been keeping track of cherry blossom blooming since 2004, and only 6 years in the past 22 has peak bloom been in April.

This year, the NPS anticipates Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms will be in peak bloom between March 29 and April 1, but you can expect to see flowers begin to emerge before then. As of March 11, 2026, green buds are out. You can check in on the cherry blossoms anytime with NPS’ 24-hour BloomCam.

Peak bloom happens when 70 percent of the flowers have opened and, says NPS, “The Yoshino trees typically bloom for a period of several days. The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, and a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms. A late frost can prevent the trees from blooming at all.”

The National Cherry Blossom Festival

The kite-flying event at Washington, D.C.'s National Cherry Blossom festival is one of a dozen fun activities. Photo by Connor Gan/Unsplash

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a three-week series of events meant to celebrate the beauty of the iconic flowers, as well as the long-standing friendship between Japan and the United States. It has been an annual occurrence in Washington, D.C., since 1935 (except for 2020). Here are some highlights from the 2026 program:



Opening Ceremony

The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s opening ceremony (tickets $5) will take place at Constitution Hall on Saturday, March 21, starting at 5 p.m. The event includes the annual lighting of the Japanese Stone Lantern, a gift from the then-governor of Tokyo in 1954 as a symbol of Japan’s reemerging relationship with the United States after World War II. This year, the ceremony will feature a modern dance performance choreographed by Takehiro Ueyama, a sword dance by Futago Onikenbai, and pop music by Ayaka Hirahara.

Blossom Kite Festival

The annual kite-flying event swoops back into action on Saturday, March 28, on the Mall and at satellite parks around D.C. Bring your own colorful kite or simply watch others taking advantage of the gentle spring breezes.

The best places to see cherry blossoms in D.C.

Most of cherry trees in D.C. were gifts from Japan; 3,020 were donated in 1912, and another 250 were given in celebration of the U.S.'s 250th birthday. There are now nearly 4,000 trees surrounding D.C. monuments and landmarks, with the National Mall and Tidal Basin, especially near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the most popular places to see cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

If you have your heart set on these sites, you can avoid some of the crowds by visiting early in the morning or around sunset. However, the trees also put on a spectacular show at other, lesser-known areas throughout the District. Remember, be kind to the trees: Never touch them.

Walking or cycling down Haines Point, beneath a canopy of cherry trees in full bloom is a truly lovely spring experience. Photo by Cvandyke/Shutterstock

Hains Point Loop Trail in East Potomac Park

Venture away from the crowds at Tidal Basin with a 4.1-mile loop hike on the Hains Point Loop Trail, in neighboring East Potomac Park. Along the loop, which begins and ends at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, you’ll find a variety of cherry blossom trees and scenic vistas of the Potomac River, Washington Channel, and Anacostia River.



U.S. National Arboretum

Located in northeast Washington, D.C., 15–30 minutes’ drive from the National Mall, the National Arboretum is home to a large botanical collection, including more than two dozen varieties of cherry trees. Each spring, visitors are greeted with an array of pink, white, and red cherry blossoms, which flower at slightly different times.

As for avoiding crowds, the National Arboretum has two things working in its favor: It’s less visited by tourists and, at 412 acres (312 football fields), more spread out. Drive, walk, or bike along the Arboretum’s three-mile, self-guided cherry blossom tour to catch the foliage.



The Gardens of Dumbarton Oaks

A beautiful (and relatively less visited) historic estate in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, Dumbarton Oaks offers a small, insider destination for viewing cherry blossoms in the garden’s Cherry Hill.

“In addition to the Yoshino cherry that visitors encounter at the Tidal Basin, Cherry Hill also contains five other varieties, each with nuanced hues and overlapping bloom times,” says Jonathan Kavalier, the director of gardens and grounds at Dumbarton Oaks.

And cherry blossoms aren’t the only flower on display. “Earlier visitors can see a stunning specimen of Japanese apricot in flower in February, and an allée of double-flowering plums in March.”



The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

An architectural icon at any time of the year, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in northeast D.C. is an extra special sight when its 150 cherry trees bloom each spring. It’s also considered somewhat of a secret cherry blossom viewing spot, making it a choice place for avoiding crowds (and also finding parking).

National Harbor

The National Harbor, which sits just outside the southeast edge of D.C. in Maryland, has more than 200 Okame cherry trees whose vibrant pink flowers tend to bloom earlier than the Yoshinos that line the Tidal Basin.

“After such a harsh winter, our bright pink cherry trees are a welcome and cheerful sign that spring has finally arrived! It’s a special time across the region, and we celebrate by turning the Harbor pink—from The Capital Wheel and waterfront trail to our beautifully illuminated buildings,” said National Harbor’s senior director of marketing, Deborah Topcik, in a press release.

As part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Harbor hosts an event called Sakura Sunday on Sunday, March 29, from noon to 5 p.m. It will feature a mix of activities, such as culinary and painting classes and showcases of Japanese-inspired art.

Cherry blossom water taxi

Another fun way to see the flowers (and get around) is by boat on the Potomac Water Taxi, which stops at the National Harbor, Alexandria, the Wharf, and Georgetown on an hour-long (one-way) ride along the Potomac (from $21). During the festival, advance reservations are recommended.

Where to stay in Washington, D.C. during cherry blossom season

Hotel Zena is female focused, from its stylish decor by a woman-owned design firm to its art collection that celebrates girl power. Courtesy of Hotel Zena

If you want to spend the night in D.C., choose a place to stay that’s close to the cherry blossoms. Navigating parking or public transportation can be a crowded mess (although public transit remains a better option than driving), so consider booking a hotel within walking or biking distance of the trees.



The Willard InterContinental Washington D.C.

The Willard hosted Japan’s first delegation to the United States in 1860 and continues to decorate its grand lobby with cherry trees. After a morning of taking in bountiful blossoms outdoors, give your feet a break with afternoon tea at the hotel. Enjoy unique finger sandwiches, such as tarragon and cognac-infused lobster salad on brioche, and sweets like vanilla and sugar plum scones.



The Graham Georgetown

Although this small boutique hotel isn’t as close to the main action as others, the Graham Georgetown is near one of our favorite, lesser-known cherry blossom sites: the gardens of Dumbarton Oaks. With a retro-yet-trendy aesthetic, rooftop bar, and convenient M Street location, it also puts guests right in the middle of Georgetown’s historic appeal.

If you want to visit the National Mall and Tidal Basin, it’s an easy three-mile bike ride on a path that hugs the Potomac and skirts past some of the District’s famous landmarks. You can rent bikes from Trek, a 10-minute walk from the hotel.

Salamander Washington DC

Overlooking the Tidal Basin, the Salamander (formerly the Mandarin Oriental) is the closest hotel to this popular cherry blossom viewing site. The courtyard also has a handful of cherry trees planted by the granddaughter of Yukio Ozaki, the Tokyo mayor who gave the original trees to the United States in 1912.



Canopy by Hilton Washington DC the Wharf

Location: 975 Seventh St. SW |



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors 975 Seventh St. SW | Find on Google Maps Hilton Honors

The Wharf, a vibrant strip along the Potomac River with waterfront dining, shopping, and entertainment, is one mile from the Tidal Basin, the epicenter of the blooms. This outpost of Hilton’s Canopy brand aims to give guests a modern experience infused with local character and nautical charm.

Hotel Zena

Location: 1155 14th St. NW |



Loyalty program: Viceroy Discovery 1155 14th St. NW | Find on Google Maps Viceroy Discovery

Viceroy Hotel Group’s Hotel Zena offers 191 guest rooms in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood, roughly one mile from the Tidal Basin. This hotel celebrates female empowerment through mischievous art installations and cheeky design details that honor cultural and historical icons, including an extraordinary mural of the late, great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Related: Locals Reveal the Best Way to Spend a Weekend in Washington D.C.

This article was originally published in 2021 and most recently updated on March 11, 2026, with current information.