Where to See California Wildflowers, Even if a Super Bloom Doesn’t Happen This Year

A dry winter means another super bloom is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch Golden State blooms from Southern California to Northern California and places in between in 2020.

share this article

California’s nickname is traditionally attributed to the rush of 49ers who came panning for treasure. But there are those who insist that the name—the Golden State—has just as much to do with the California poppy, the delicate yellow-orange state flower that carpets the state each spring from Arcata in the north to San Diego in the south. Peak season for any given area can vary somewhat from year to year, based on rainfall amount and temperatures, so it pays to check links to get the most updated information. While drought can suppress the wildflower blooms, significant rain in the state over the past few years resulted in spectacular super blooms in both 2017 and 2019. But will there be another super bloom in the state in 2020? For one to occur, it takes a specific confluence of conditions: It starts with significant rainfall in September or October, which rinses a bloom-inhibiting chemical from the seeds. But then, there must be successive rains, at least once a month, for the flowers to take hold. So far, it appears that this winter has been too dry for that to happen again (the United States Drought Monitor shows “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought” conditions across much of California this February). Even Lake Elsinore—the Southern California town that had to close public access to its poppy fields after massive traffic jams developed—says that unless “substantially more rain” happens soon there won’t be a repeat of the 2019 super bloom. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any wildflowers to see throughout the state in 2020. Here’s where and when to find wildflowers in California’s national parks and state parks this spring—and beyond—super bloom or not. California Desert Wildflower Blooms Photo by Phitha Tanpairoj/Shutterstock The best time to see California’s wildflowers is during a “super bloom” in Death Valley National Park—but it only happens every 10 to 15 years. Death Valley National Park Peak Season: December-July Without a doubt, the holy grail of California wildflower events is the Mojave Desert “super bloom,” most famously at Death Valley–an event that occurs only every 10 to 15 years (the last two were in 2016 and 2005). Desert wildflowers at lower elevations—including the valley floor at Death Valley—will begin to appear in early winter, peaking in late February to mid-March, with the blooms climbing up to higher elevations, with campgrounds above 5,000 feet seeing flowers into June and July.

Article continues below advertisement

“The most impressive are the blooms at low elevation, because of the contrast between rocks and the flowers,” says Abby Wine, a spokesperson at the park. “By far most the most numerous during a super bloom is the desert gold, which looks like a gold daisy, so there will be big fields of yellow.” Other flowers include the fragile white “gravel ghost” and purple phacelia. Death Valley National Park did not receive enough early season rains to produce a super bloom in 2019, and it looks like the same is true for 2020. Death Valley National Park has already updated its website to say it is not expecting a super bloom this year, but visitors can still expect to see a variety of wildflowers throughout the park. Anza-Borrego State Park Peak Season: Mid-February to mid-May The largest state park in California (600,000 acres), about 85 miles northeast of San Diego in the Colorado Desert, comes alive during wildflower season with desert marigold, desert lily, sand verbena, desert sunflower, apricot mallow, desert five-spot, Orcutt’s woody aster, and blooming cacti. On February 17, 2020, the park released an update saying there hasn’t been enough rain to bring on a super bloom in the park this year. But you can still find a “sprinkling” of annual wildflowers near the Visitor Center, as well as at Little Surprise Canyon, the Yaqui Well Trail, and Cactus Loop Trail. Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Peak Season: Mid-March to late April/May At this nearly 1,800-acre reserve 75 miles north of Los Angeles, the rolling hills blanketed in poppies can seem to go on forever, beginning in mid-March and sometimes lasting through early May. On February 16, 2020, the reserve announced that the first poppies of the season are blooming near Kitanemuk Vista Point on the south-facing side. Although poppies are the showstopper here, keep your eye out for other wildflowers, such as desert pincushion, blue dicks, California aster, and blue lupine. Central Coast Wildflower Blooms Photo by Shutterstock Ice plants and coreopsis bloom on the Channel lsands off the Central California coast. Channel Islands National Park Peak Season: Mid-February to mid-May The five islands that make up this park 25 miles off the Santa Barbara coastline enjoy a breadth of wildflower offerings, and each is unique. On Anacapa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel Islands, yellow coreopsis can begin blooming in January, usually lasting through March. The rare, butter-yellow soft-leaved Indian paintbrush is endemic to the Channel Islands but only found these days on Santa Rosa Island. San Miguel also is home to lupine and poppies, while Anacapa features vibrant red paintbrush and island morning glory. Santa Barbara Island also blossoms with lavender chicory and pale-yellow cream cups. Figueroa Mountain Recreation Area Peak Season: Mid-February to mid-May In late March, the flanks of this summit (about 50 miles northwest of Santa Barbara) and nearby Grass Mountain begin bursting with wild hyacinth, shooting stars, buttercups, milkmaids, Johnny-jump-ups, chocolate lilies, scarlet Indian paintbrush, goldfields, purple fiesta flowers, popcorn flowers, and poppies. Pinnacles National Park Peak Season: Mid-March to late April/May

Article continues below advertisement