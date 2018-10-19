Why You Should Go to Hokkaido in Winter—Even if You’re Not a Skier

Hokkaido is a popular ski destination, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the snow.

Skiers and snowboarders flock to this Japanese winter wonderland for its piles of snow, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit the northernmost island prefecture—here’s how to spend your trip there whether you’re hitting the slopes or not.

With snowfall accumulations of up to 45 feet each winter, the northern Japanese island prefecture of Hokkaido has garnered the attention of wide-eyed powder hounds from around the world. There are a handful of formidable ski resorts to choose from, including Furano and Rusutsu, but foreign ski and snowboard enthusiasts seek out Niseko in particular. It comprises four resorts across Mount Niseko-Annupuri—Annupuri, Niseko Village, Grand Hirafu, and Hanazono—which share one all-encompassing “Niseko United” pass and are linked by trails and ski lifts. Even more appealing for nomadic snow worshippers? The four-in-one ticket is part of international multi-resort passes from Ikon and Mountain Collective. However, you don’t need to be a skilled skier or snowboarder to enjoy Hokkaido’s snowy haven. Photo by Neptunestock/Shutterstock.com Humans aren't the only ones who love relaxing in hot springs; these Japanese macaques zen out in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Soaking It Up The Japanese tradition of bathing at an onsen (a hot spring thermal bath) is a year-round pursuit throughout the country, but it’s especially therapeutic during a cold Hokkaido winter. Of the several onsens across Niseko, one in particular offers relaxation with a view: The rotenburo (outdoor pool) at the Hilton Niseko Village is the ideal vantage point from which to admire Mount Yotei, “the Mount Fuji of Hokkaido.” If you’re not hitting the slopes, go earlier in the day to get the view without the après-ski crowds. As an alternative, there’s Goshiki Onsen in the middle of the tranquil, forested backcountry of the Annupuri resort. For a more upscale, secluded onsen experience, stay at Zaborin, the luxury ryokan (traditional inn) in the backwoods of the Hanazono resort.

No matter where you decide to soak, the basic etiquette is the same. Onsens are fully nude facilities separated by gender. The first step is to disrobe and put on a yukata, your cover-up when you’re not bathing. It’s customary to wash before and after you soak at the bathing stations—individual stalls with a stool, a handheld shower, a bucket, and soap, shampoo, and conditioner. Once clean, submerge in the geothermally heated, mineral-rich waters and relax. Note that tattoos are still considered taboo in Japanese culture, so if you’re sporting ink, you might want to check on policies with specific onsens through a concierge or local tourism center. Still have questions about onsen etiquette? We’ve got you covered. Photo by icosha/Shutterstock.com Street vendors sell local fare like crab in Hokkaido. Eating It Up Japanese cuisine is more than sashimi and ramen. Each region has its specialties, and Hokkaido is known for its dairy, its vegetables, its lamb, and its seafood. Hokkaido produces half of the country’s milk, 90 percent of its cheese, and some delicious desserts. Milk Kobo, the dessert and pastry shop of Takahashi Dairy Farm in Niseko Village, dishes out yogurt, soft-serve vanilla ice cream, the famous Hokkaido cheese tart, which rides the line between sweet and savory, and quintessential cream puffs.

