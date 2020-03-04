This Is When the Washington, D.C. Cherry Blossoms Will Hit Peak Bloom in 2020

It’s official! Peak bloom is on the way!! Make plans to join us at the Tidal Basin to enjoy the blossoms, and for the full schedule of events for the @CherryBlossFest from March 20-April 12. #BloomWatch #ReadySetBlossom pic.twitter.com/Nr67kVmxlJ

This year peak bloom will fall between March 27–30, 2020, according to the first forecast from the National Park Service , which operates the National Mall and Memorial Parks where the 3,800 cherry trees are located. The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang released its own forecast earlier this week predicting that peak bloom will fall between “March 25 and March 29, centered on the 27th.” As of March 3, the trees are currently in the second phase of blossom, known as the “florets visible” state.

There are plenty of reasons to visit Washington, D.C. , right now. You can eat your way through Union Market , revisit its classic restaurants , shop locally made souvenirs , and venture beyond the Mall to explore its can’t miss neighborhoods . And if you time your visit right this spring, you could be there during the short window when Washington D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms are in peak bloom.

Defined as the day when 70 percent of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees are open, peak bloom typically happens between the last week of March and the first week of April in Washington, D.C. While there are also Kwanzan, Takesimensis, and Akebono cherry trees within the National Mall, the Yoshino cherry trees are the most common, so the most popular time to visit is when they are in peak bloom.

In 2019, peak bloom happened on April 1, and on April 5 in 2018. Three years ago, the flowers arrived a bit earlier on March 25 but were severely affected by a late frost in mid-March that killed off half the blossoms after they had started to bud.

Because forecasting this natural phenomenon isn’t 100 percent accurate until around 10 days beforehand, these dates could change if any exceptionally warm or cold weather hits D.C. in the upcoming weeks. As of right now, peak bloom is scheduled to hit right in the middle of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place this year around the capital between March 20 and April 12.

For up-to-date information, follow the 2020 D.C. Cherry Blossom Watch at cherryblossomwatch.com. (And if the weather is favorable, you might also want to check out one of Washington D.C.’s best rooftop bars.)

