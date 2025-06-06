Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 06, 2025

These New Alpine Lodges Make Montana’s Outdoors Even Greater

With canoe-shaped firepits and snowshoe chandeliers, three big-name hotels have a mission to get you outside.

High-ceilinged lobby, with open fireplace in center, sleek furniture, and wall of windows overlooking hill with snow and evergreens

New hotels in Bozeman and Big Sky help guests access the outdoors.

Courtesy of One&Only Moonlight Basin

Montana’s allure is undeniable: The landscapes are vast, the towns are laid-back, and the access to the outdoors—be that hiking in alpine meadows, fly-fishing cold rivers, or skiing fresh powder—is unmatched.

Now, a trio of new hotels arriving in 2025 are offering thoughtful bases between adventures—and all promise to help travelers deepen their experiences of the state’s epic landscapes. In Bozeman, Field & Stream Lodge has reimagined the classic American lodge with vintage-inspired rooms. And later this year, Big Sky will see two new hotels: One&Only Moonlight Basin, with design-forward interiors and private gondola access to the slopes, and Gravity Haus, with communal coworking spaces and a trail-ready vibe.

Here’s what you need to know about Montana’s just-opened and forthcoming hotels.

Field & Stream Lodge

Guest room with plaid carpeting, patterned sofa, and kitschy decor

Field & Stream Lodge is full of vintage-inspired touches.

Courtesy of Field & Steam Lodge

Field &Stream, a 150-year-old outdoor brand, opened its first lodge on May 20, 2025. The 179-room property sits a mile from downtown Bozeman and has a nostalgic and playful vibe (think wool camp blankets and pegboard storage for gear). Besides king and double queen rooms, there are bunk rooms (with a pair of bunk beds) and a range of connecting suites for groups.

The hotel is meant to be a base camp for skiing, hiking, and fishing adventures, and the amenities were certainly central to the design. There’s a heated indoor pool with snowshoe chandeliers overhead, a courtyard with canoe-shaped firepits, and a sprawling, wood-paneled Great Room where guests can play board games. The Dry Fly Saloon, the hotel’s on-site bar and restaurant, is slated to open later in June. From $289

Gravity Haus Big Sky

Gravity Haus, an adventure-lifestyle hotel brand and social club primarily found in mountain towns in Colorado, is transforming the former River Rock Lodge into a 29-room boutique hotel, which it plans to open this summer.

The brand has been quiet about what to expect for the guest rooms (although its other locations tend to skew minimalist and functional, with warm wood tones, cozy textiles, and smart storage for ski boots or backpacks). Gravity Haus has announced this property will offer an outpost of Unravel Coffee, where beans are roasted on-site using a zero-emissions Bellwether system, and Terrain, a casual taco bar also found at the brand’s Winter Park, Colorado, hotel. There will also be a fitness center, a wellness area with a cold plunge and sauna, a coworking space, and an area to rent or demo outdoor gear. Room rates not yet available

One&Only Moonlight Basin

Guest room with sleek modern furniture, including brown sofa and bench at foot of bed

One&Only’s new hotel in Big Sky will offer guided, private adventures in alpine surroundings.

Courtesy of One&Only Moonlight Basin

One&Only is a luxury resort brand that offers immersive experiences rooted in the destination. Marking its U.S. debut, the brand is opening a 240-acre property in Big Sky on November 18, 2025.

The luxe resort will have 73 guest rooms and suites in the main lodge, plus 19 free-standing cabins. Each room (which ranges from about 700 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet) includes a private balcony or terrace, a fireplace, a spacious bathroom with a deep soaking tub and rainfall shower, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the surrounding alpine landscapes. Guests can choose between one king bed or two queen beds, with options for connecting rooms to accommodate families.

Winter travelers have direct gondola access to Big Sky Resort’s 5,800 skiable acres, along with ski valet service, gear storage, and guided excursions into the backcountry. In warmer months, the emphasis shifts to mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, and fly-fishing on private waters. Year round, guests can reset with a treatment at the Chenot Spa and indulge at the six restaurants and lounges, including a signature Japanese steakhouse by chef Akira Back and Moon Shack, a speakeasy-style whiskey bar among the evergreens. From $1,950

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
