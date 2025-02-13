Hotel Loyalty Programs Aren’t What They Used to Be

In the ever-changing world of hotel loyalty, which program reigns supreme? Spoiler: There is no one-size-fits-all option, and that’s more true now than it’s ever been.

In 2025, there’s a whole new world of hotel choices. That’s in part because some of the biggest chains—including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG)—have been snapping up or partnering with new brands and lifestyle companies, with an increased focus on boutique properties and smaller, independent hotels. (But not to worry, road warriors. Your corporate Sheratons are still sticking around, and they’re getting a refresh, too.)

Meanwhile, some existing brands are being reinvented to adapt to current trends, including ones that formerly were part of the cultural zeitgeist and have fallen a bit out of fashion. (W Hotels, we’re looking at you.)

All-inclusives are also getting a re-do, and they’re going upmarket. (The first Kimpton all-inclusive will debut on Mexico’s Riviera Maya this year, for instance.) Larger hotel companies are investing in outdoor hospitality because they see its long-term value, proving that the shift during the pandemic wasn’t just a fad. (Glamping with Under Canvas at a national park and earning Hyatt points, anyone?)

Marriott’s W Hotels brand has completely reinvented itself. Case and point: the gorgeous W Macau, which opened in 2023. Photo by Ralf Tooten/Courtesy of Marriott International

Despite all the changes and shake-ups, travelers who frequently stay overnight at hotels for work or pleasure—or even those who occasionally book into a hotel—should take advantage of at least one program. By playing your cards right, loyalty can provide complimentary upgrades, on-the-house breakfast, access to exclusive lounges, or even free nights once you rack up enough points.

Beyond the loyalty perks, the biggest consideration should be the hotel chain’s portfolio. While, yes, an upgrade from a base-level room to a suite is certainly welcome, where you’re staying (the specific brand, the location, etc.) usually takes precedence for most travelers. After all, what good is extra space if you don’t enjoy the rest of the hotel, or the city you’re in, for that matter?

What does all of this mean? Well, there’s never been a more exciting time to enter the hotel loyalty fray, especially if you’re tired of staid, old, cookie-cutter chain hotels that cater to the corporate crowd.

Of course, loyalty can go beyond the four major conglomerates, but they’re popular stateside for good reason: Each has an accompanying co-branded credit card, and their portfolios in the U.S. are large (and growing). A hotel credit card is a convenient way to build up points, and some even come with perks.

Let’s take a look at what’s new from some of the most prominent hotel loyalty programs.

A new partnership between glamping brand AutoCamp and Hilton means you can now earn and redeem Hilton Honors points when you stay at AutoCamp’s national-park and outdoor-focused outposts. Courtesy of Autocamp

Hilton Honors

Hilton’s been on a hotel shopping spree of late—and that means more ways to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points this year.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), with hundreds of premium boutique properties ranging from European castles to treehouses in South America, entered the Hilton lineup late last year when Hilton managed to snatch SLH away from Hyatt.

Meanwhile, Graduate Hotels, with several dozen properties on or near college campuses that showcase a true sense of place, often with collegiate-them decor, was acquired in 2024. Hilton plans to double its lifestyle portfolio—including Graduate—over the next four years. On the outdoor front, glamping is also part of the Hilton equation now, thanks to a new partnership with AutoCamp. Travelers can book and redeem Hilton Honors points for the company’s custom-designed Airstreams, luxury tents, and cabins in the Catskills, Yosemite, Zion, and other dreamy national-park and nature-focused destinations.

Finally, the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York will rejoin the Hilton lineup when it reopens later this year after an eight-year renovation. The property has been a fixture of New York City society and is being meticulously restored by renowned architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, with interior design by Pierre-Yves Rochon. Expect original art deco architecture reimagined with fresh contemporary furnishings that pay homage to the original.

This spring, IHG’s chic Kimpton brand will unveil its first all-inclusive, Kimpton Tres Rios, in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Courtesy of Kimpton

IHG One Rewards

Having launched in 2022, IHG One Rewards is the newest hotel loyalty program on this list. And while not much has changed in terms of benefits since then, IHG is noteworthy because it is investing heavily in its luxury and lifestyle portfolio.

That includes the debut of eco-luxury and wellness brand Six Senses in the Americas last year with the opening of Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. The Six Senses brand joined IHG in 2019 and now comprises 27 resorts globally, with another 43 in the pipeline, among them a much-anticipated London outpost that is slated to open this year.

Meanwhile, IHG’s chic Kimpton brand will open its first-ever all-inclusive, Kimpton Tres Rios, in Mexico’s Riviera Maya in March. Expect more all-inclusives to come from Kimpton. Finally, the luxurious Regent name is getting a boost both across the Atlantic, with the revived Carlton Cannes, and stateside, with the recently opened Regent Santa Monica. Regent Jeddah and Regent Kyoto lead the brand’s next wave of exciting openings.

Marriott is getting outdoorsy, too, with its recent acquisition of Postcard Cabins, a collection of tiny cabins in nature settings. Courtesy of Postcard Cabins

Marriott Bonvoy

For years, Marriott’s W Hotels was the talk of the town, with dark hallways and a moody nightclub vibe. However, the early aughts this is not, and many travelers who have grown up with the W, well, have grown up.

W Hotels is in the midst of a massive brand-wide shift, and it’s major news for those with a Marriott Bonvoy account. Moving forward, the W will have a more mature aesthetic, complete with greater wellness options and an emphasis on natural light. The W Union Square in New York and W Hollywood are the brand’s new East and West Coast flagships, respectively, and have been fully transformed. There are also W debuts on the global stage, the recently opened W Prague in an iconic Art Nouveau building being one of them.

Marriott also continues to push the needle with its Design Hotels label, a collection of 300 independent hotels across 60 countries rooted in “design, locality, and culture,” according to the brand’s website. New openings include Hotel Humano, a 39-room beachside property in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and The Warren Street Hotel, a 69-key property in downtown New York.

If high-end all-inclusives are an attractive offering, Marriott is getting in on that game, too, with luxury and premium brands like Ritz-Carlton and Westin starting to receive the all-inclusive treatment. Marriott plans to have a total of 33 all-inclusives open by the end of 2025, with a focus on warm-weather destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Like some of its competitors, Marriott has recognized the growing importance of outdoor-focused stays. In late 2024, Marriott acquired Postcard Cabins. Set on expansive woodlands, these tiny cabins are dog-friendly, ideal for privacy and relaxation, and located within two hours of major metro areas. Currently, the Postcard Cabins portfolio features 29 properties with more than 1,200 cabins—all of which will soon be bookable via Marriott Bonvoy.

A balcony suite in the super-modern Standard Bangkok, built into the city’s striking King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper, which will become part of the Hyatt portfolio this year. Courtesy of Standard International

World of Hyatt

For a long time, travelers seemingly had two paths in choosing a hotel: pick a more unique, independent boutique property or one that is more conventional and part of a chain. Thankfully, that’s changing these days—especially with Hyatt—as consumer preferences shift.

In recent months, Hyatt has undergone a reinvention with its sights set on more bespoke luxury. Take the acquisition of the Mr & Mrs Smith booking platform, for example. More than 1,000 Mr & Mrs Smith hotels now participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, opening the door for travelers in new markets like Namibia and Fiji.

Later this year when the deal is finalized, Hyatt will absorb a lifestyle powerhouse into its portfolio with Standard International’s network of brands, including The Standard, The Manner, and Bunkhouse Hotels. Standard has 21 hotels globally and more than 30 additional properties in various stages of development.

“Our growth has followed a thoughtful approach, strategically expanding our brands in sought-after destinations and vibrant new markets with a curated lifestyle and luxury properties portfolio,” Laurie Blair, vice president of global marketing at Hyatt, told Afar.

Hyatt has gone all-in on all-inclusives, too, with the addition of the Secrets and Dreams brands in 2021 and a joint venture with the parent company of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.

Beyond partnerships, Hyatt has a pipeline of more than 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels slated to open by 2026, including exciting new properties like Park Hyatt Los Cabos in Mexico, Andaz Miami Beach, and Miraval The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Bottom line

Travelers looking for the best boutique stay no longer need to avoid the big chains. For years, companies like Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG primarily focused on consistent, but also largely uninteresting, hotels. In recent years, the landscape has drastically shifted. While you’ll still find uninventive properties, almost all the chains have invested in pursuing the leisure traveler, too—especially high-end ones. That means unique and more personalized stays, from glamping tents to castles.

The advice remains the same: Sticking with one chain is recommended for the best bang for your buck. However, in 2025, there hasn’t been a better time to reevaluate your hotel loyalty.