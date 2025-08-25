A New Wine-Focused Mountain Lodge Just Opened in the “Bordeaux of Asia”

Following a sweeping two-year renovation, Songtsam Lodge Cizhong reopened on August 25 as a new boutique wine hotel in Cizhong, a beguiling remote village in China’s southwestern province of Yunnan. The boutique property towers over the Lancang River (also known as the Mekong River) where Nushan Mountain and Biluo Snow Mountain meet, residing on fertile grounds canopied with lush walnut trees and winding grapevines.

Songtsam Lodge Cizhong marks the latest addition to Songtsam Resort Group, a hospitality brand started in 2000 by former Tibetan documentary filmmaker Baima Duoji—who became inspired midcareer to share his birthplace with the rest of the world—that specializes in luxury accommodations and customized tours in Tibet (Songtsam means “paradise” in Tibetan) and China’s Yunnan province. Songtsam’s guiding philosophy across its portfolio of 18 lodges, retreats, and glamping sites is to spotlight each property’s unique landscape, support the local community, and preserve Tibetan culture.

Sip a glass of the property’s own chardonnay while sitting in the lobby looking out at the striking Yunnan scenery. Courtesy of Songtsam Resorts

Overseen by Qi Shanshan, the founder of Chinese architecture firm Studio Qi and director of Songtsam’s design and art center, Songtsam Lodge Cizhong’s renovation expanded the property from 10 to 26 guest rooms, which pay homage to Tibetan design and history with salvaged wood, locally made art, and furnishings crafted from bronze, a prized material often used for traditional Buddhist statues. All rooms are configured for a maximum of two guests, with either one king or two twin beds, and come with private balconies.

The vibrant pops of grape purple and straw yellow nod to the area’s unique winemaking capabilities, which can be traced back to the mid-1800s. Around that time, French Catholic missionaries realized that Yunnan provided ideal conditions (sunny days, cool evenings, high altitudes) for cultivating grape vines. In recent years, the region has piqued global interest for its cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, resulting in its nickname of “Asia’s Bordeaux.” A spa, a garden, a library, and an all-day restaurant serving local fare with global twists contribute to the serene and tasteful ambience.

The property concierge can help arrange a whole host of activities in the region, including guided hikes to crystalline alpine lakes and vineyard tours. Courtesy of Songtsam Lodge Cizhong

Songtsam Lodge Cizhong has the distinction of producing its own chardonnay, which is marked by a delicate golden-green hue, aromas of grassy alpine lilies and young pears, and tasting notes of wild honey and white peach. The hotel also offers bottles from neighboring wineries, including the LVMH-owned Ao Yun and Xiaoling Estate.

A short drive from the hotel is Cizhong Church, the town’s most important site. Built in 1876 by the same French missionaries who introduced wine to the area, the striking Gothic-style structure was leveled by Tibetan Buddhists in 1905, then rebuilt in 1914 to resemble the original style. Embellished with a Chinese-style pavilion and other local design elements like yin and yang symbols, it serves as a symbolic reminder of the region’s complex past and why it remains a rare place in China, where different religions and ethnicities (Tibetans, Naxi, Lisu, etc.) coexist. As local roads can be challenging to navigate, the hotel concierge can coordinate a visit to the property; it can also arrange guided hikes to crystalline alpine lakes, vineyard tours, and winemaking classes with local farmers.

Bookings for Songtsam Lodge Cizhong are now available online.