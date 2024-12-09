The Orient Express Is Opening Its First Hotel in a Historic Palace in Rome with Views of the Pantheon

For more than 140 years, the Orient Express has been synonymous with luxury rail travel. Originally launched in 1883 as a long-distance train route connecting Paris and Istanbul, its sumptuous train interiors, gourmet dining, and impeccable service have attracted discerning travelers from around the world. The iconic rail experience also inspired pop culture manifestations like Agatha Christie’s 1930 novel Murder on the Orient Express (that inspired two movies of the same name) and Ian Fleming’s 1963 film From Russia With Love, before border disputes brought the storied train to a halt in 1977.

However, the famed train will soon be back up and running when the forthcoming art deco–inspired La Dolce Vita Orient Express begins operating in Italy this spring. And in addition to the revitalization of the classic trains, the Orient Express, now part of the Accor hospitality group, announced plans to open its first hotel, La Minerva, in Rome just days before the first departure of La Dolce Vita Orient Express.

French architect and interior designer Hugo Toro handled La Minerva’s renaissance, which includes interior details such as shell-shaped bathroom sinks in guest rooms. Courtesy of Orient Express

Located in the historic Piazza della Minerva, the property was originally built in 1620 as a palatial residence for the Portuguese Fonseca family. In 1811, the French Sauve family acquired it and transformed it into a hotel known as Palazzo Fonseca.

According to the Orient Express, the hotel recently underwent a comprehensive renovation, infusing the property with art deco grandeur while also restoring its historical features, such as the original marble statues by sculptor Rinaldo Rinaldi. The project was overseen by renowned French architect and interior designer Hugo Toro, known for dreamy projects such as the Gigi Paris restaurant in the French capital and Le Mas Candille Hôtel on the French Riviera.

When the hotel reopens (reservations are already bookable from April 1, 2025, onward), there will be 93 rooms, including 36 suites; some will have views of the Pantheon. The accommodations range from the 270-square-feet Classic Rooms (with a king-size bed, a marble bathroom with shell-shaped sink, and a mini bar with complimentary soft drinks, coffee, and tea) to the 2,530-square-feet Orient Express Suite (with additional living and dining spaces, vanity desk, and bathroom featuring a double sink, walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub). Prices for a Classic Room, including breakfast, start from 1,000 euros (about US$1,052 based on current conversion rates) per night.

The hotel is situated in the historic Piazza della Minerva, adjacent to the Pantheon. Courtesy of Orient Express

The hotel will also feature two drinking and dining spaces: La Minerva Bar, the lobby lounge where afternoon tea will be served, and Voliera, the rooftop restaurant and bar, which will offer Mediterranean cuisine, craft cocktails, and panoramic views. Additional amenities will include a spa inspired by traditional Roman baths.

Next year will prove to be a busy one for the Orient Express brand. In addition to La Minerva and the La Dolce Vita Orient Express (not to be confused with the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express or the Eastern & Oriental Express, both of which are already running and owned by luxury hospitality brand Belmond), the brand will open a second hotel, the Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovanelli in Venice. Then, in 2026, the Orient Express will debut its 120-passenger sailing ship, Orient Express Corinthian (the first of two planned Orient Express vessels).